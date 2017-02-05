For Koshnick, the decision to change transportation came while on a three-week trip to China.

"(In China) I saw basically hours and hours of people bicycling by, morning and evening—that was their transportation," said Koshnick, who remembers taking a moment to analyze the positives of biking to destinations rather than driving.

"The vast majority of them were skinny. So, I thought, there has to be something to this. All these people are skinny, and us Americans are getting fatter all the time," he said.

Koshnick had been apprehensive to take up biking in his younger years. The seat options weren't the most comfortable, and he had a friend who rode bike frequently who told him about the risks of crashing.

"I thought, you know, people are breaking arms and various things and getting killed by cars, and I didn't think it was very safe, so I stuck with running back then," he said.

And he stayed active on his feet for many years, running an average of 70 miles per week, but there came a time when cross training became necessary, and biking was a good way for Koshnick to train for cross country skiing, another of his favorite winter activities.

"In my younger years, I could run twice a day, and it wasn't a problem. Now, I can't do that. I need to rotate sports," said Koshnick, adding, "Biking is actually better cross training for skiing than running is, because it's more of a quad exercise, whereas running is a hamstring."

So, he gave biking a try and, luckily, he was able to use a lot of his cross country skiing gear to stay warm while riding in the winter.

"In order to bike all year, it takes a lot of preparation," said Koshnick, while rattling off the lengthy list of necessary gear: winter biking shoes, a cover for the shoes, foot warmers, hand warmers, a wind breaker, lobster gloves, bar mitts, a rebreather, a snow bike, bright lights, goggles, etc.

The only thing not caught in his winter biking pack is headphones, as he doesn't listen to music on his lengthy rides.

"Never have," he said, adding that he takes the time to coordinate his breathing to his pedaling in a way that's "almost like meditation."

"It kind of clears the mind," he said.

What he does make sure to pack for, though, are his feet.

"The feet are most vulnerable," he said. "Anything below zero, I use foot warmers."

Then he's also got other gear to keep him safe from vehicles, like blinking lights, so he is easily visible, and eyeglass mirrors as well as a backtracked radar system, so he can easily detect approaching cars...all of which come in handy with the dwindling hours of sunlight in the winter.

Riding in the winter also takes a little longer. While Koshnick can leave for Frazee at 7 a.m. in the summer, he has to be out the door at 6:30 a.m. in the winter, as the weather increases the trek from an hour-long ride to about an hour and a half to two hours, depending on the wind.

He also switches up his route from season to season.

"In the summer I use Hidden Hills Road," he said, adding that he sticks to Highway 10 in the winter, as it's usually plowed better.

Although, he says ice is still a problem and deters him from riding sometimes.

"This is the worst winter of the last three years I've ridden," he said, adding that there was a stint between December and January when he just couldn't ride because of the ice, and he missed about eight days.

"I'm really anxious to get that (walking/biking) trail (from DL to Frazee) in," he said, adding that it would make his trips much safer and simpler.

His wife would probably like a trail for him, too, since Koshnick joked that she wanted him to only bike at night, so no one would recognize him.

"It's very interesting to get people's impressions on winter biking," he said with a laugh, adding that many people ask if he lost his license or got a DUI.

"I find it very enjoyable, actually," he said.

And he's ok with being the "role model" for winter biking.

"I think I'm proof that, yes, you can bike year-round...People could easily bike, and it would be much healthier," he said, adding that the nice thing about the activity is that it's "so adjustable."

"You can always adjust the gear to your level of fitness," he said.

And, not only is it healthy for humans, it's healthy for the environment.