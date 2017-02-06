The easygoing McLaughlin has had a steady hand on the tiller for about eight months now, and reports to Steve Skoog, who runs the Land Use Department, overseeing all land-related offices in the county.

McLaughlin brings a lot of experience to the position, having worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 18 years in two different ranger station in the Superior National Forest, working in both timber and fire fighting. Prior to that he worked as a natural resources technician at a YMCA Camp du Nord near Ely.

In 2013, he joined the family business, Black Powder Fireworks in West Fargo, and moved with his wife and six children to Moorhead. But after a few years, he realized that he really missed working in the woods, and started looking for another job in forestry. That's how he came to work in Becker County.

"I'm excited to be here," McLaughlin said. "If you come up with a good idea, you can do it—you just have to vet it through the various committees." A forest worker has to convince a lot more supervisors at a lot more management tiers to get an idea approved at the federal level, he said.

Part of the job is keeping up with what kind of tree is growing where in Becker County, the age of the tree stands, and selecting the right time to harvest them through a timber auction.

"A forest inventory was done in Becker County, but we've gone through a couple storms, and a lot is not accurate anymore," he said. A consultant is now doing a re-inventory, using aerial photos, which will be followed by "boots on the ground," to tighten up the stand lines, McLaughlin said.

For now, the office is following the 2017 plan developed by former County Natural Resources Supervisor Marty Wiley. "We don't want to miss out on aspen, etcetera, that is old and should be cut," he said. At the same time, there are stands of old-growth and other special forest areas that need to be preserved, he said.

The county held its first timber auction under McLaughlin in October and is now getting ready for a spring auction.

McLaughlin's office is also tasked with developing a forest management plan. The new forest inventory will the foundation of that, he said.

Although there can be tension between advocates of logging and advocates of recreation on tax-forfeited land, McLaughlin said "I firmly believe everybody has a place in public land—my job is to balance between the two and manage the land."

His office also oversees the planting of thousands of seedlings each year. And determining how much of what to plant where can also be a challenge.

"It's just as much an art as a science - some areas grow better for pine, some areas grow better for oak, etcetera," he said. Often that means mimicking mother nature, and replanting hardwood where hardwood is growing well and pine where pine is thriving.

Becker County is probably the most interesting county in the state for forest management, McLaughlin said, since it has all three primary landscapes in Minnesota—prairie parkland; Eastern broadleaf forest; and laurentian mixed forest.

McLaughlin grew up in St. Paul and was educated in forestry at colleges in Bemidji and Ely. He now lives in Moorhead with his wife of 17 years, Jen, a media relations specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, and their children: Kaitlin, 16, Danny, 14, Michael, 12, Mark, 10, Joey, 8, and Grace, 6.

"My whole goal with Becker County is to manage the land for my grandkids," he said. "I love the forest—I always have."