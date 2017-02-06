According to the State Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tracker, driven by a 63-year-old Parkers Prairie woman, was eastbound on Highway 29, two miles east of Deer Creek.

A 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by a 31-year-old Wadena woman, was traveling west on Highway 29.

The Oldsmobile was attempting to pass, and crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with the Chevy. The driver of the Chevy and the driver of the Oldsmobile both sustained fatal injuries. A 2-year-old boy in the Oldsmobile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

The crash was reported at 3:18 p.m. on dry pavement at mile marker 118 in Deer Creek Township. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.