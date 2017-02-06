Both drivers die in head-on collision near Deer Creek Sunday; 2-year-old boy survives
The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon near Deer Creek in Otter Tail County.
The names were not released pending notification of relatives.
According to the State Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tracker, driven by a 63-year-old Parkers Prairie woman, was eastbound on Highway 29, two miles east of Deer Creek.
A 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by a 31-year-old Wadena woman, was traveling west on Highway 29.
The Oldsmobile was attempting to pass, and crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with the Chevy. The driver of the Chevy and the driver of the Oldsmobile both sustained fatal injuries. A 2-year-old boy in the Oldsmobile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The crash was reported at 3:18 p.m. on dry pavement at mile marker 118 in Deer Creek Township. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.