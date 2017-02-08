Detroit Lakes' celebration of all things winter is actually slated to kick off on Thursday, Feb. 9, with the unveiling of Polar Fest's "official beer" at Lakeside Tavern.

For the second year, Polar Fest Committee members will tap into the first keg of "Winter Shanty" — brewed especially for Polar Fest at DL's own Tavern Brewery — promptly at 4 p.m.

But the fun really kicks into high gear on Friday, Feb. 10, with 40 different events taking place over the next 12 days.

Over at the Historic Holmes Theatre, Daddy's Little Sweetheart Dance will once again bring hundreds of little girls and their dads, granddads, uncles and special friends to the Historic Holmes Theatre for an evening of live music, dancing, food and lots of fun. The Grand March starts things off at 6 p.m.

A little later in the evening, Brew Ales & Eats will host the Poles 'n Holes Fishing Derby Pre-Party at 7 p.m. Besides registering early for the derby on Saturday, guests can also enjoy food and drink specials, register for door prizes and purchase raffle tickets.

"We are also having a 'fishing' derby there," says organizer Kathy Michaelson, noting that participants take a mini-fishing rod with a magnet attached to the end and try their luck at "catching" one of a dozen special prizes.

Detroit Mountain Recreation Area (DMRA) will also be offering a guided "Full Moon Tour" by ski, snowshoe or fat bike, along with live music by Mike Gilson inside the lodge, from 7 to 9 p.m. Also on Friday, the Vern Turner Memorial Bonspiel gets underway at the Lakes Curling Club, continuing through Sunday, Feb. 14. Visit www.lakescurling.com for more information.

Polar Fest really gets into full swing on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a "Learn to Snowshoe or Backcountry Ski" Clinic, hosted by members of the North Country Trail Association at Detroit Mountain. Class starts at 9 a.m. inside the Yurt (located next to the main lodge). Participants are then invited to head on over to the Hubbell Pond Wildlife Management Area for a guided hike (using their snowshoes or skis) , starting at 1 p.m. from the parking lot at 36167 State Highway 34. Wildlife tracking will be the theme of the event, which runs until approximately 3 p.m. The day's big event, the Poles 'n Holes Fishing Derby, gets underway at noon and continues until 3 p.m. Registration starts at 9 a.m. on the ice, though Michaelson says that people actually start arriving around 8 a.m.

"They can enter the fishing area at 9 o'clock," Michaelson said. "We let them choose their fishing holes, check the water depth, and get settled." Hosted by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary, the event will include over $30,000 in prizes, starting with the grand prize: A 6x14-foot Ice Castle fishing house with a retail value of over $10,000.

"We also have some large cash prizes, vacation getaways, event tickets, and a lot of fishing gear," says Michaelson.

The honorary derby chair this year is NDSU Bison running back Chase Morlock, and there will be one other special guest: "Professional fisherman Tony Mariotti (who is from Detroit Lakes) will be giving a free fishing seminar out on the ice at 11 a.m.," said Michaelson.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 on the ice, and can be purchased from any DL Breakfast Rotarian, online at www.icefishingdetroitlakes.org, or at the following businesses: Lakes Sport Shop, Quality Bait & Tackle or County 6 Tesoro Gas & Bait in Detroit Lakes, The Lake Place in Lake Park or Gene's Sport Shop in Perham. To wind up the day's festivities, there will be a Poles 'n Holes Prize Party at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar & Grill, featuring live music from Mike Holtz along with door prizes, food and drink specials and an awards presentation for all the derby's big winners.The fun starts at 4 p.m. and continues until closing. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the action shifts back to the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area (www.detroitmountain.com), where there will be a "Sno-Way But Up" Race up the mountain starting at 9 a.m., followed by a "Sno-Way But Round" Fat Bike Race around the mountain starting at 10:30. Registration for both events starts at 8:30 a.m. The Sno-Way But Up Race takes off straight uphill from the lodge and winds through some of the alpine runs, with a downhill finish. This race allows for any muscle powered means of travel — except wheels and motors — and is approximately two miles in length. The Sno-Way But Round Fat Bike Race is a specially designed course that winds its way around the base area and through the Mountain's Nordic ski and cross country flow trails. Participants can choose a 3.5, 7 or 10-mile race. Registration is $25 in advance or $30 on race day for both DMRA events.

In the afternoon, the fun moves over to the Becker County Fairgrounds, where the Flashpoint Snow Bike Races get underway at 11 a.m. This is Round 4 of the AMA Championship Snow Bike Series, and the half mile track contains jumps, bumps and right and left hand turns with spectator bleachers alongside the track in several places to enjoy all the action. This is the second year that the series has come to the fairgrounds.

"They said they're excited to be back in Detroit Lakes, and to be part of our great winter festival," says Polar Fest Committee member Dawn Olson.

For more information, please visit the website, www.amachampionshipsnowbikeseries.com. The Polar Fest fun continues on Monday, when Detroit Mountain will be hosting festival mascot Polar Pete for a special "Ski & Board with Polar Pete" event from 6 to 9 p.m. Meanwhile, over at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, guests can enjoy a special presentation by "Everybody's Heard About the Bird" author Rick Shefchik at 6 p.m. Shefchik's book details the arrival of rock-and-roll music in the Upper Midwest and the local bands that brought it to life — including the lakes area's own Bobby Vee, the Trashmen and the Castaways. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary, but while you're there, you might want to try out the library's "Blind Date with a Book" program: Your one true love could be waiting for you! Check out a wrapped book and read it anytime during the next 10 days. Rate your selection and turn in the form by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, to be eligible for a special prize drawing. Also on Monday, La Barista will be hosting its second annual "Corks & Coloring" event. For just $15, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or beer — or a mug of coffee, latte or hot chocolate — while bringing a black and white page to life with vibrant colors.

"Each participant can choose up to three different things to color," says Olson.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 is also known as Valentine's Day, and to commemorate the event, the Becker County Historical Society & Museum is once again hosting a special "Sweetheart Grams" event.

Anytime between today (Wednesday, Feb. 8) and Valentine's Day, area residents can purchase a "Sweetheart Gram" for their loved one by calling the museum at 218-847-2938.

For $10, you can write a little message on a silver charm or call in and have the museum's staff write one for you; a chain and flower will be added at no extra cost. For just $5 more, you can arrange for the "Sweetheart Gram" to be delivered to someone at a local business or school anytime during regular business/school hours, Feb. 13-14. (Sorry, no home deliveries.) On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Washington Square Mall will once again host the Polar Putt, where participants "can putt for prizes and mall gift cards," according to Olson, who is also the mall's manager. For the evening's festivities, Polar Festers can head out to the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area and take part in the third annual "Polarpalooza." From 6 to 10 p.m., the Mountain will host tubing races on a specially-designed course "built for head-to-head competition"; four-person teams from local businesses will compete in a double-elimination format as their friends, family and colleagues cheer them on to glory. Prizes will also be awarded for the best-costumed teams. In between races, come warm up inside the Lodge and enjoy some live music. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mountain's Ski Angels Scholarship Fund. CAll 218-844-7669 (SNOW) or visit www.detroitmountain.com for more informaiton.

Thursday, Feb. 16 will see the return of the Washington Square Mall's Tae Kwon Do Break-A-Thon for a second straight year. The kids from the Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do & Kumdo will use the skills they've mastered to break many boards this night! It's quite the sight to see! Donations from the event will be split equally between the Becker County Food Pantry and the school's college scholarship fund, which awards an annual scholarship to an outstanding student who has dedicated many years to learning the art of tae kwon do, being a role model for his or her fellow students and studying hard in school, while also being an exceptional citizen in the community! Learn more about this sport at www.detroitlakestkd.com. After watching the demonstrations, head on over to the campus cafeteria at M State in Detroit Lakes, where the Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club will be serving up its annual Polar-riffic Spaghetti Feed from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from any noon Rotarian or at the door, at a cost of $10 for adults, $7 for children age 5 to 12 or free for all kids age 4 and under. Take out is also available at the door for those who are unable to stay for the evening.

"Tickets are available in advance from any Noon Rotarian, or at the Chamber office in Detroit Lakes," says event chair Mark Berg. "You can also purchase them at the door."

The Historic Holmes Theatre will also be hosting a special performance of the children's classic, "Alice in Wonderland," presented by Tout à trac, a theatre company out of Quebec, Canada. The 6:30 p.m. show on the theater's main stage will be preceded by a free Tea Party in the Holmes Ballroom starting at 5 p.m. Call 218-844-7469 or visit www.dlccc.org/holmes.html for ticket information.

The final weekend of Polar Fest will be a whirlwind of activity, from the Ice Tee Golf Tournament on Friday to the Freeze Your Buns Run, Polar Fest Plunge and Frozen Fireworks on Saturday, just to name a few. Look for more information on these events, as well as a few new surprises, in Sunday's Tribune.