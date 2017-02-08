Planning for the future: New jail aims to hold 180 inmates

The centralized control area will allow for a much more efficient staffing ratio of officers to inmates than now exists in the maze-like jail attached to the courthouse.

"When you move into this facility you will not need to add staff until inmate numbers rise to 120," Keenan told Becker County commissioners Tuesday during a teleconference video update of the jail plans. "That area keeps sight lines in mind to lower the need for staff." The county's downtown jail for maximum- and medium-security inmates now has about 40 beds.

That jail is full, and Becker County is boarding excess inmates out at other county jails at the cost of about $600,000 a year. The new jail will allow the county to bring those inmates home and save that money.

Design work is still in progress, and will include some tweaking to fit Becker County's unique needs—such as the ability to handle an influx of guests during big events like WE Fest and the Fourth of July.

Keenan said the goal is to provide 180 inmate beds in "sanctioned sleeping quarters" in the new jail, as well as some additional holding cell beds in the booking area. Commissioner Ben Grimsley questioned whether the county is over-building and will end up paying for capacity it doesn't need.

The goal is 85 percent occupancy, which would be 153 inmates, noted Commissioner Barry Nelson. "We've been as high as 123 (inmates in jail and boarded-out to other jails)," said Sheriff Todd Glander.

Mahnomen County earlier expressed interest in contracting for a set number of beds in the new jail, perhaps 20, and if that happens "we'll be close to capacity most of the time," Nelson said. "Ben's point is relevant," he added. "It is something we're building a little bigger than we need, but if Mahnomen County uses it, it will really work out well."

The jail is being designed for expansion on one side if needed. Commissioner Donald Skarie suggested planners look at squaring off the building on that end, which he said may not cost much more and could save considerable dollars if an addition is built there.

The minimum-security, work-release portion of the jail will be on the other side of the building. It will replace the current workhouse on Randolph Road and will feature dormitory-style sleeping rooms and large dayrooms, with the area likely divided into small (4 to 6 inmates) medium (8-12 inmates) and large (up to 20 inmates) dorms.

The flexible dorm sizes will allow separation of inmates, possibly allowing a female work release crew, for example. "We can really maximize howe they're going to operate in the long run," Keenan said.

(The County Board on Tuesday approved Glander's request to consolidate two part-time work-release supervisors into one full-time supervisor, to be backed up by trained corrections staff during vacation and sick times.)

Other parts of the building will include a sally port for prisoner transportation, a booking area, a medical area, staff rooms, inmate training areas, a food service area and a large second-floor mechanical penthouse.

"The majority of equipment and mechanical controls (upstairs) can be accessed without going through a lot of inmate traffic," Keenan said.

The main entrance and parking will be on one side, with the main doors opening into a public non-secure area next to a large visitation area. Instead of the traditional gender-separated restrooms, the area will have three separate multi-user restrooms. "The way things are going (with transgender bathroom issues) we don't want anyone to feel they don't have a bathroom they can use," Keenan said.

The new jail site is off Highway 59 North, north of Seaberg Power Sports. It is bounded by Stony Road to the east and Hillcrest Road (which leads to the yard waste site) on the north. Plans call for 109 total parking spaces.

A rectangular-shaped commercial development area is planned to the west, between Highway 59 and the new jail.

The jail is expected to cost $18 million to $19 million. Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing Board Chairman Larry Knutson to contract with McGough of St. Paul for its Construction Management at Risk services. Out of four firms, McGough submitted the low quote of 1.95 percent of project cost for its services, with a guaranteed maximum price.

The company has an excellent reputation and the quote was "considerably lower than anybody else," said Becker County Administrator Jack Ingstad. "We're getting a deal because they want our business."