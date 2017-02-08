Opponents say Star Lake Casino is far from a done deal

"It's far from a done deal," he said. "There are a number of steps that still need to be resolved. The county still needs to discuss this in front of the public, and there is the potential (for the Otter Tail County Board) to escalate this from an environmental assessment worksheet to an environmental impact statement—If they don't do that, they're nuts," he said.

That's because the trust land is mostly various types of wetland, he said. "Have you been out and looked at it? It's bog—costs will be driven sky-high. They're talking pylons 80 feet deep to build on. It's essentially a part of Star Lake. They'll just float a platform on pylons."

White Earth wants to build a casino and resort on 15 acres of trust land and another 225 acres of "fee land" that has been purchased by the tribe to provide room for parking utility operations, transportation access, and other infrastructure included in Phase 1 of the development.

The project will feature a 10,000-square-foot conference center, 6,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor pool and spa area, restaurant and gift shop, full service bar and grill, entertainment lounge, 180 hotel rooms, RV park, as many as 850 slot machines and other amenities.

It's not surprising that the land is marshy, Dayton said, since it was placed in trust by the federal government in 1938 to provide tribal access to the wild rice beds that grow right off the site of the proposed casino.

"That shallow bay is an extremely important habitat for panfish that feed the great fishery of Star Lake. It's also an important breeding ground for wildfowl—that's why the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service created preserves to the north and west of Star Lake and to the south and east of Dead Lake. This is about as environmentally sensitive an area as you can get." Unfortunately, efforts to give the bay environmental protection lake status were unsuccessful, he said.

"Cranes nest there, dozens of loons, bald eagles, red-necked grebes," he said. "There are also historical archeological sites there with artifacts, because for decades that area has been accessed by White Earth members."

Dayton said the White Earth Tribal Council is not unanimous in its support for the Star Lake Casino project and that there is a movement among tribal members to demand a public referendum on the plan.

And he said the site is in a remote part of the county without major highways and the area already suffers from a worker shortage, and that plans by the tribe to bus workers 90 minutes each way from Mahnomen are not feasible in the long run.

Shooting Star General Manager Bill Marsh did not return several phone messages, but he told the Perham Focus newspaper last month that developers understand the environmental concerns, and are committed to creating little or no negative impact.

"White Earth has never wanted to harm the environment," he said. "We've been very meticulous in our planning... We're trying to be as accommodating and transparent as possible. We're trying to be as good of neighbors as we possibly can be."

Marsh said the development would stimulate the economy through the creation of jobs and increased foot traffic, improving overall tourism throughout the area.

If the casino is built, it will likely bring more development to the area, as many as 500 new housing units over the next 25 years—a 42 percent increase over the existing housing stock, according to a limited comprehensive plan put out by Otter Tail County and the White Earth Nation.

But Dayton said a lot of residents are unhappy with the county's approach to the casino proposal.

"Many of us are upset that the county seems to be promoting this," he said. "The study does a lousy job of answering the concerns of the public—the county is doing an unfair deal by painting the perception that this will be great for everybody ... they need to open their eyes, there's a lot of opposition out here—we got over 700 signatures on a petition to escalate the environmental assessment worksheet to an environmental impact statement last summer."

The tribe may have the right to build a casino on the 15 acres of trust land, but the county has a big say on what happens on the other 225 acres of fee land purchased by the tribe, Dayton said.

He said the only permit granted by the county so far was last year to allow soil boring samples.

Further permits cannot be considered until the environmental review process is complete, he said.

Two major steps toward construction of the casino are on hold right now, according to the Perham Focus: 1) A Conditional Use Permit Application, which would pave the way for a parking lot adjacent to the casino; and 2) A Wetland Replacement Application, which would allow wetlands lost on Star Lake to be replaced by new wetlands created in Becker and Roseau counties. Both of these applications require approval by the county board, and the board has tabled decisions on both until the environmental review process is complete.

Here are the hoops that still need to be jumped through before the casino project can move forward, Dayton said:

• White Earth and Houston Engineering (hired by Otter Tail County) will review together the items that were incomplete in the initial Environmental Assessment Worksheet;

• When the engineering review is done, possibly in February or March, the EAW goes to the Otter Tail County board for review.

• If the Otter Tail County Board gives the EAW its stamp of approval, it goes next to the Environmental Quality Board, a Minnesota state agency that monitors all environmentally sensitive development proposals, for publication in the EQB Monitor;

• Publication in the EQB Monitor starts the county's 30-day public comment period.

• The project requires a conditional use permit (CUP) from the county, which will be readdressed by the county Planning Commission when the EAW comment period is closed and the County Board has decided whether an Environmental Impact Statement is needed.

• Minnesota requires a wetlands replacement application on the fee land where much of the infrastructure would go under the Minnesota Wetlands Conservation Act - a wetlands replacement application will be reopened in conjunction with the CUP review.

• After the Planning Commission reviews the CUP, its recommendation is given to the County Board for consideration.

• The County Board decision on a CUP is subject to a 30-Day appeal period.

Representatives for the proposed Shooting Star development had first said the facility would be complete in 2017. Later, they said early 2018. Now, the target date is late fall 2018.