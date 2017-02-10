"We had a bigger turnout than we expected," said Midnight Rider's President Bill Livdahl, who was concerned the weather would keep some of the old timers parked at home.

Near the old sleds, riders shot the breeze and admired the age (and visual appeal) of the snowmobiles before the real fun began: the trip around the 40-mile loop, hitting local businesses like the Audubon Liquor Store, The Pit 611, and the Cormorant Pub, then ending back at the Lake Park Liquor Store.

"It's the start and the finish for the ride," said the bar's assistant manager, Kristi Lund, adding that for the 50th anniversary of the run they would be hosting Pat Lenertz Band in the evening for the first time on their new stage.

And, while not all of the old sleds make it through the run, Lund says the evening festivities are still the place to be.

"It gets just nuts. This is probably our biggest day of the year," she said.

Of course, first the old timers have to make it back to the home-base bar, a task sometimes easier said than done.

Livdahl didn't make it too far on the run with his "Mousetrap" rig, before having to come back and trade it out for one of the other three he brought to show off.

"I don't think everybody makes it through every time," said Scott Grande, a rider who has made it a tradition of dressing in a yeti costume and riding with a group of friends and coworkers, who "unofficially" call themselves the Angry Dragons, the last few years of the ride.

But the riders don't have to make it too far to get to one of the unofficial stops: Nylander Hill.

"We'll be down on the pond, watching the old ones (snowmobiles) try to make it up the hill," said Lake Park resident, Matt Pederson, who has been riding the loop with a group of guys for the last 18 years.

"To me, it's the biggest part of the run," he said, adding that most of the old sleds make it about halfway up the slope before dying and coming back down.

Grande agreed that the hill is one of the lesser known parts of the run, a spot where some friends and family park on the side of the road to watch and wait in case their corresponding riders need a lift home after attempting the feat.

At the bottom of the hill, riders work on their rigs, take bathroom breaks in the weeds, and dare each other to mount the hill. Snowmobiles make high-pitched-engine mating calls as they gain speed, crossing the pond. The crowd cheers as one sled slows half-way up the hill, inching up until safely at the top.

"There's usually a campfire," said Layne Cole, a Lake Park graduate who had her sled parked on the pond along side her mother's.

Cole's been partaking in the event since she was a preteen, and she still can't get enough.

"I was envious when I was young," said Cole, who remembers her parents would leave her at her grandparent's house, while they went out on the ride. "One year I rode in the cutter. That was rough. I wouldn't recommend that, but I was with, so I couldn't complain."

Livdahl says after his set back switching out his sled, most of the riders had cleared out from the hill by the time he got there, but his group still kicked back at one of the ponds and pulled out the grill to roast hotdogs: another lesser known tradition.

"We stayed there a good hour BS'ing," said Livdahl.

After taking their time buzzing around the loop, the sleds lucky enough to make the trek parked back at the liquor store, ready to ride another year.