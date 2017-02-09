Crime & Accidents

At 2:28 p.m. a snowmobile caught fire one Highway 34. The driver was able to put the fire out himself.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

At 8:37 a.m. Sacred Heart Church in Detroit Lakes was burglarized. The caller reported one computer had been stolen.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

At 9:53 a.m. a caller reported property damage done to a vehicle parked at Tri-State Transmission. The vehicle's fuel line and winch wires had been cut.

At 10:05 a.m. a caller reported a suspected burglary on the 42000 block of Highway 87 in Frazee. Apparently the door had been left unlocked and the resident noticed pictures had been moved.

At 10:26 a.m. Carsonville Fire and Rescue were called for mutual aid to a house fire in Hubbard County.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

At 7:37 a.m. a garage on the 200 block of Manitoba Street in Callaway was entered and a van parked inside was rummaged through. The only item noticed to be missing was a pair of headphones.

Friday, Jan. 27

At 1:10 a.m. a vehicle was reportedly rummaged through while parked on the 20000 block of Moe Lake Road in Audubon.

At 3:02 p.m. a caller reported a burglary on the 1600 block of Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes, where a building was entered, but nothing was reported stolen.

Saturday, Jan. 28

At 9:52 a.m. a caller reported the theft of pictures, which apparently occurred over a year ago, on the 400 block of East North Street.

At 10:48 a.m. a shed, located on the 14000 block of Holiday Beach Road in Lake Park, was broken into, and a push mower, pressure washer, four propane tanks, and a weed trimmer were all stolen.

At 12:30 p.m. items were reported stolen from the 200 block of Stone Creek Drive in Detroit Lakes.

At 5:40 p.m. cigarettes, a wallet, Mall of America wristbands were stolen from a vehicle, while it was parked at Speak Easy.

At 7:46 p.m. the right, front-side window of a vehicle was broken, while parked on Highway 34.

Monday, Jan. 30

At 9:53 a.m. copper piping and fittings were stolen from outside a building on the 1000 block of Highway 59.

At 4:40 p.m. keys and a cell phone were stolen from a townhouse on Fourth Street in Lake Park.

At 5:17 p.m. a vehicle was vandalized while parked at Essentia Health.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

At 8:20 a.m. a caller reported someone had damaged new flooring in a home on the 29000 block of McHough Road in Detroit Lakes, but there were no tire or foot tracks indicating the home had been entered.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

At 5:16 p.m. a caller reported an addition to a mobile home had been stolen from the 20000 block of Highway 21 in Detroit Lakes.

Friday, Feb. 3

At 3:11 p.m. a television was stolen from a unit at Secure Storage Systems on Highway 10.

Saturday, Feb. 4

At 12:15 a.m. a caller reported a cell phone, which had been ordered and delivered to a residence on the 26000 block of Lindstrom Road in Detroit Lakes, was stolen from the mailbox.

At 10:23 a.m. a chainsaw was stolen from the 30000 block of Pleasant View Road in Frazee.

At 10:35 a.m. firearms were reportedly stolen from a unit at NMG LLC self-storage systems.

At 12:46 p.m. a caller notified police when they noticed their neighbor's garage door had been kicked in on the 24000 block of Woodland Lane.

Sunday, Feb. 5

At 1:30 p.m. visitors at the Best Western trashed one of the hotel rooms and left without paying the entire bill.

At 3:36 p.m. a caller reported the theft of a purse and coins from an unlocked vehicle, which was parked in the Kmart parking lot.