Franken says President Trump is 'at war with everybody'

President Donald Trump is at "war with everybody" and continues to use inaccurate information to back up his claims, Franken said.

He said it's a different set of rules than many are used to when it comes to politics.

"I think it has put everybody on edge," Franken said. "Maybe this is why he got elected. People wanted things shaken up."

Franken also spoke about one of Trump's campaign promises, the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Franken said he planned to introduce four amendments to the Affordable Care Act as Republican senators prepared to vote on a resolution to repeal the law on Thursday, Feb. 9.

It's part of an effort by Senate Democrats to keep certain provisions in place and stop an outright repeal.

Franken is offering amendments that would promote generic drug competition, eliminate tax subsidies for prescription drug companies, limit insurance company profits and reinforce workforce development programs for rural health care providers.

Franken said his party's effort is necessary because of what he's *not seeing* across the aisle.

"They've been saying for six years they want to repeal and replace," he said. "I have not yet seen a plan."

Trump said the basic footprint of a plan for a replacement will be in enacted by 2018.