While this year hasn't seen an unprecedented amount of snowmobile accidents, it's always good to stay alert, and the Hardwoods Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is hosting a snowmobile safety course at the Waubun High School on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., covering topics like standard operating procedures and different safety hazards that may present themselves while riding.

Common crash causes

Jon Paurus, the education program coordinator with the DNR enforcement division, says many of the snowmobile crashes have involved a rider striking a fixed object, whether it be a tree, a fence, ice, etc., and many of these incidences are occurring in road right-of-ways.

The most recent incident in the Becker County area, matches Paurus's data. On January 14, a 12-year-old boy from Fargo was riding along a trail near Ice Cracking Lodge, when he went off a trail and hit a tree.

The boy, who had been riding with his father on a separate sled, was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Paurus says in addition to watching out for fixed objects, that it's best to ride with someone else, in case of a crash, and to be extra cautious at night.

"A lot of the crashes are occurring at night," said Paurus. "When you're riding at night, just slow down, so you're not out riding your headlight."

Also, when riding in a road right-of-way, the area along side local and state roads, snowmobiles should only operate in the bottom portion of the ditch or along the outer edge, never near the road.

Snowmobilers are also subject to DUI and DWI's, like any other vehicle, so Paurus warns, "As always, ride sober."

Getting certified

To operate a snowmobile on public lands, riders born after December 31, 1976, must first take an online safety course and get certified.

"Adults can take all (the necessary courses) online," said Paurus. "Youths (ages 11 to 15) have to do some hands on (training)."

The courses, both online and in the classroom, cover a range of topics, according to Paurus, which include components of the snowmobile, how to ride, different safety hazards, and even the topic of hypothermia.

The hands-on training includes meeting two or more times with an instructor, a minimum of eight hours of in-classroom training, and completing a riding course.

"At the riding day, there's a review with the volunteer instructors. Then, the instructors have them operate through the course," said Paurus.

11-year-olds may complete the training, but their certification does not become valid until the age of 12.

And, after receiving certification, any rider under the age of 18 must always wear a helmet while riding.