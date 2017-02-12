"It was so painful. I felt each one (step)," said Guerra, adding that he was glad to be out of his wheelchair and able to use a walker to get around, slowly but surely.

He's come a long way since the Dec. 25 accident, which broke both of his legs, crushed his pelvis, jaw, and shoulder as well as left him with a traumatic brain injury.

"The front-right and left lobes of his brain took a blow he'll never fully recover from," said his mother, Corinne Fingalson.

While he is still improving, he's not quite out of the clear yet.

"He's had multiple surgeries, and he's got another one coming up," said Fingalson, adding that doctors did a skin graft on his leg that didn't quite take as well as they had hoped, so they'll be working on it.

After that it's unclear whether he will need more surgeries or not, but Fingalson is hoping in a few weeks he will be transferred to a rehab facility, where he will learn how to walk on his own again.

Guerra, though, is anxious to go home.

"What I care about is putting my life back together," he said, adding that he's grateful for the support from family, friends, and the community. "I swear, I feel every single prayer people have said."

Friends and family have been up to see him and spoken with him over the phone. His "Prayers for Mauricio" Facebook page has over 600 members, including Guerra himself, who has been posting his own health updates, since coming out of a three-week induced coma.

But his mother (and siblings) have been there nonstop.

"My mom, she's a wonderful person. She's been here the whole time," said Guerra.

"I've pretty much lived there (at the hospital)," said Fingalson, adding that she drives back and forth from Frazee to Fargo nearly every day, which has been tough.

"It's a struggle," she said. "It's a big struggle. Financially (it) has strapped every one of us."

The family did create a GoFundMe page, which Fingalson says has been helpful but, of course, doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of the medical bills that continue to rack up every day.

Now that Guerra is awake and working with the doctors and nurses, Fingalson has been focusing her attention on getting her house ready for him when he finally can leave the hospital.

"We're just modifying it so that he has a room to come home to," she said, though she isn't sure how long he will have to spend in the rehab facility once he's finally transferred there. "It could be a couple weeks to a few months."

In the meantime, Guerra has been ticking away the hours, doing his therapy and listening to music in his down time.

He's got a picture of Kitti in his room, and he thinks of her often, reliving the accident.

From what he recalls, he says that morning he and Kitti were on their way to Frazee to have breakfast, after being unable to stay at a friend's house. He says a couple of cars came by, which made him nervous for his and Kitti's safety, so he made her walk on the outside of the road before they were hit.

"I was going to go get my babies some food," he said.

He says moving on after losing his girlfriend and unborn child is going to be nearly impossible.

"I never felt like I deserved to be loved, but she (Kitti) was always there for me," he said.

But he's a fighter. He keeps a photo of St. Michael with him, who Guerra says has been protecting him his whole life.

He and his family say he has a big heart, and he harbors no malice towards Alexis Birky, the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle that morning.

"I don't know if she knows we made it, but I made it," said Guerra, adding that he's sure Birky must be struggling as well after the accident. "I don't want that for a girl like that."

Guerra says he's focused on positive feelings rather than the negatives, and he's ready to continue fighting.

"My last name's Guerra, which means 'war' in Spanish," he said.

He's just happy to be alive.

"God protected me..I don't know what you got for Christmas, but I got my life," he said.