Take the 'Plunge' for charity

All registration is being handled at Lakeside Tavern rather than the Pavilion this year, Petermann said. In addition to raising money to help out the club's youth programming, "plungers" also receive some nice incentives, he added.

"The minimum pledge is $50, and for that, all plungers receive the official 2017 Polar Fest Plunge T-shirt," Petermann said. Those who raise $250 will also, in addition to the T-shirt, receive a commemorative beach towel that is embroidered with the Polar Fest logo. For raising $500 in donations, each individual "plunger" will receive an additional $100 VISA gift card, while raising $1,000 will earn a $250 gift card in addition to the Polar Fest swag. All fundraising incentives are for individuals only; team members must raise these amounts individually in order to qualify for the prizes. In addition to the incentives, "plungers" can also take part in the Polar Fest Plunge Costume Contest, which is for both individuals and teams. "Prizes are $250 for first place, $150 for second place, $75 for third, and $50 for fourth," Petermann said.

Besides the Plunge itself, the afternoon will also include the fourth annual "Tug-O-Plunge," which takes place during "halftime" festivities.

Businesses, organizations and other groups in the community are invited to sign up for this fun-filled event, where teams of approximately a half-dozen people compete to make the other team "take the plunge" into the ice-cold waters of Little Detroit.

"We're looking for a total of six teams," Petermann said. "Two have signed up already."

A minimum sign-up fee of $125 is required, but teams can raise their entry fee from donations, Petermann said; the earlier a team signs up, the better, he added, because teams are seeded according to how much money they raised — and the team that raises the most money in advance of the Tug-O-Plunge could earn a first round "bye" and thus increase their chances of winning.

"The last team dry wins a $250 Zorbaz gift card," he added (all members of the losing teams must plunge).

For this single-elimination event, teams must consist of no more than seven members and weigh no more than 1,500 pounds collectively. Each team member will also get a free Plunge t-shirt, Petermann added.

Plunge Kickoff Party

This year's festivities will also include a Plunge Kickoff Party, which is set from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at Lakeside Tavern.

In addition to a live radio broadcast, there will also be a raffle for prizes including a $600 ticket package for the UND men's hockey quarterfinals on March 10; a $547, 14-karat white gold women's abalone and diamond pendant; a full-day pontoon cruise for 10 people $350 value); a $250 gift card from Price's Fine Jewelry; a $200 prize package including Polar Fest swag and two tickets to this summer's Bash on the Beach; and a pro gaming headset valued at $60.

"Tickets are $10, and only 300 will be sold," Petermann said, adding that they would be available in advance at Lakeside Tavern starting this Monday, Feb. 13, or can also be purchased by calling Petermann at the club (218-847-5700).

"Plungers" can also register for the main event during the Kickoff Party, and there will be volunteers selling tickets to the official Polar Fest Plunge raffle, which takes place the following afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

"There are 24 prizes for that raffle, including an ice fishing package valued at $1,100, a couple of $500 gift cards to Nereson's and Central Market, Amish furniture, an Eco Drive watch, $100 Bleachers gift cards, $100 cash, tubing at Detroit Mountain and Papa Murphy's pizza."

Because most of the expenses and prizes offered during the Polar Fest Plunge are paid for by the event's 49 sponsors, all proceeds will directly benefit the club's members.

"Our goal this year is to raise $70,000," Petermann said. "What will that $70,000 do? It can provide seven caring program leaders to mentor children at the club for one year; OR, art, fitness and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) supplies, plus field trips and safe transportation for every child to and from the club for three years; OR full club memberships and summer attendance scholarships for 66 children who need us."

Final weekend of Polar Fest

Though the Plunge is the centerpiece of Polar Fest's final weekend, there are a variety of other events going on Saturday and Sunday as well.

New to the festivities this year are a trio of events: A figure skating demonstration and lessons offered by the DL Figure Skating Club on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Park; Human Foosball and other outdoor games, hosted by the Detroit Lakes Jaycees, also on Saturday; and a Royal Princess Party hosted by the Snow Sisters, Rapunzel and the Little Mermaid on Sunday morning, Feb. 19.

The figure skating demonstration and instruction begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, on the ice of the Peoples Park outdoor rink; human foosball starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the ice of Little Detroit Lake, in front of Lakeside Tavern; and the Royal Princess Party starts at 10 a.m. Sunday inside the Holiday Inn.

Polar Fest's traditional Saturday favorites will include the ULTRA Snowmobile Club's Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet, set to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. near Zorbaz; the Freeze Your Buns Run starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Detroit Lakes Community & Cultural Center; the Youth Fishing Derby at 11 a.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake near the Rossman Avenue access; the Frozen Fireworks Display over Little Detroit Lake at 7 p.m.; and the Welcome to Polaritaville Dance at Zorbaz starting at 9 p.m.

The Lodge on Lake Detroit will host a Winter Wine Dinner Event at 5:30 p.m . Sunday, Feb. 19, and Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host a "Ski and Snowboard with Polar Pete" event on Monday, Feb. 20 (President's Day) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more details, visit the Polar Fest website at www.polarfestdl.org.