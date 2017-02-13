Hawley teen injured in rollover on icy Highway 10
A Hawley teen was injured in a rollover crash Friday evening on an icy Highway 10.
Connor Marcus Ness, 16, of Hawley, was transported to Sanford Health hospital in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was wearing a seatbelt and no alcohol was detected in his system.
The 1994 Ford Mustang he was driving entered Highway 10 from the Highway 32 ramp. The Mustang lost control due to icy conditions, left the roadway, and rolled into the ditch, landing on its roof.
The crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. in Eglon Township, Clay County.