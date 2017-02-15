Similar in size and purpose to the recently defeated Keystone XL pipeline, the $7.5 billion Line 3 is proposed to transport tar sands oil over 1,000 miles, from Hardisty, Alberta to Superior, Wis. — right through northern Minnesota.

This project, which has already garnered fierce opposition from Ojibwe activists and environmental groups in the Great Lakes region, will be the focus of a Wednesday, Feb. 15 presentation at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Detroit Lakes.

Dawn Goodwin, an educator working in adult education for the White Earth Reservation — of which she is an enrolled member — is also a concerned citizen and activist who has spent many years studying about different types of fossil fuels, pipeline technology, fracking, treaty rights and related environmental issues.

"I've always been interested in the environment," says Goodwin.

But that interest became heightened after the Kalamazoo River oil spill in July 2010, when a pipeline operated by Enbridge burst and flowed into Talmadge Creek, a tributary of the Kalamazoo River. A six-foot break in the pipeline resulted in the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history, as well as one of the costliest.

With all of the oil pipeline projects that were being proposed in northern Minnesota, Goodwin became concerned about the impact these projects could have on the region, and specifically, on its water resources.

"It all comes back to the water," she says. "We all need it to survive."

One of the areas that Goodwin has studied is the process of hydraulic fracturing, commonly referred to as "fracking," which uses a pressurized liquid, containing mostly water, to create cracks in the deep rock formations inside an oil well, allowing natural gas and petroleum to flow through it more freely.

The potential impact of fracking on U.S. water resources is just one issue that Goodwin will explore during her presentation; other topics that will be touched upon include Native American treaty rights as they pertain to oil development, as well as human rights issues that have cropped up during the recent Dakota Access protests.

"Even though it's (the protesting) about the water, it's also become about the Constitution and our rights under it," says Goodwin.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church is located at 1400 Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes. Goodwin's Feb. 15 presentation is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Coffee and dessert will be served at the conclusion of the event, which is free and open to the public.