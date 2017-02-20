Could being a 'yes man' get you scammed?

What just happened? Was the line disconnected? Possibly, but more likely, it was the first reporting of another scam in the area.

The idea behind this the scam in simple: Scammer calls, asks "Can you hear me?", victim says "Yes," and the response is recorded by the scammer.

"People are doing this to manipulate and make it sound like they (victims) are agreeing to something," said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.

But it's not just the "Yes," that does it. Scammers often already have information about their victims, including their phone number, which, when paired with a recording of their voice can be used to sign up for services in that person's name.

Then, the scammer may even call the victim back and use the recording to bully them into giving them money or just agreeing to whatever service is now in their name.

"(The scammer) may say, 'We already recorded you saying 'Yes'," said Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd.

But Todd says that just because they have a recording of you, it doesn't mean much. It shouldn't make a victim feel pressured into giving into the scammer.

"There's a portion of society that doesn't want to dispute (these cases)," said Todd, adding that the victims then end up giving into scammers and losing their hard-earned money. "I would discourage anyone from doing that."

The way to fight back? Todd says never send money to someone and, if you must, always double check to make sure the person you're talking to is legit, even if it means hanging up and verifying it with the local police department or sheriff's office.

In this case, though, with the scammer nabbing their victims with just one word, the best case scenario may be to just say nothing, hang up, and go about your day.