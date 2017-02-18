Crime & Accidents

At 2:39 p.m. a vehicle was reportedly stolen from Hanson's Auto.

At 8:17 p.m. a 24 pack of Miller Lite was stolen from the Frazee Liquor Store.

Friday, Feb. 10

At 11:49 a.m. a black Toyota Venza was reported missing from behind the Northside Bar.

At 4:46 p.m. a theft was reported on the 100 block of Johnson Street in Wolf Lake.

At 5:05 p.m. a caller reported property damage done to a residence on the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 11

At 11:17 a.m. a garage was burglarized and a towing chain, valued at $30, was stolen from the 13000 block of North Beach Road.

At 2:47 p.m. a mailbox was damaged on the 13000 block of 270th Avenue in rural Detroit Lakes.

Sunday, Feb. 12

At 7:46 p.m. a home was reportedly burglarized and a safe was reported stolen from a residence on the 26000 block of 276th Street in Callaway.

Monday, Feb. 13

At 9:52 a.m. plywood was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 1600 block of Dan Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:10 a.m. a caller reported someone shooting BB's at a window in the Graystone Plaza.

At 2:07 p.m. a guitar and two microphones were reported stolen from the 3000 block of Third Street in Lake Park.

At 4:02 p.m. household items were reported stolen from a storage unit.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

At 3:33 a.m. a burglary was reported on the 600 block of West Lake Drive.

At 9:40 a.m. a caller reported the possible theft of a trailer, which may have happened a couple of years ago on the 25000 block of County Highway 22 in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:06 a.m. a cabin was broken into and burglarized on the 36000 block of 295th Avenue in Ogema.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

At 11:05 a.m. a caller reported property damage done to a residence on the 36000 block of 295th Avenue in Ogema.

At 2:31 p.m. a caller reported a phone was stolen from a school bus of the 29000 block of Callaway.

At 5:10 p.m. a theft was reported on the 38000 block of County Road 150 in Frazee.

At 11:37 p.m. the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a possible chimney fire on the 17000 block of County Highway 29 in Detroit Lakes. The fire department was on scene for about 45 minutes.