Two hurt in crash on Highway 10 near DL Friday
Two men were injured in a collision Friday morning on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes
Mark Leroy Schiffner, 48 of Audubon and William Robert Esterby, 27, of Detroit Lakes both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Neither was transported to a hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.
According to the State Patrol, the accident occurred about 7:40 a.m. when a 2010 Lincoln MKX, driven by Schiffner, was traveling east on Highway 10 near mile marker 41. He was blinded by a sun glare, and the Lincoln ended up going into the westbound lane of traffic, hitting a 2011 Toyota Highlander driven by Esterby.
Road conditions were icy at the time. The Becker County Sheriff''s Office assisted at the scene of the accident in Detroit Township.