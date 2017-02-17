Two hurt in crash on Highway 10 near DL Friday

According to the State Patrol, the accident occurred about 7:40 a.m. when a 2010 Lincoln MKX, driven by Schiffner, was traveling east on Highway 10 near mile marker 41. He was blinded by a sun glare, and the Lincoln ended up going into the westbound lane of traffic, hitting a 2011 Toyota Highlander driven by Esterby.

Road conditions were icy at the time. The Becker County Sheriff''s Office assisted at the scene of the accident in Detroit Township.