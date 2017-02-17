Search
    Two hurt in crash on Highway 10 near DL Friday

    By News Staff Today at 12:57 p.m.

    Two men were injured in a collision Friday morning on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes

    Mark Leroy Schiffner, 48 of Audubon and William Robert Esterby, 27, of Detroit Lakes both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Neither was transported to a hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

    According to the State Patrol, the accident occurred about 7:40 a.m. when a 2010 Lincoln MKX, driven by Schiffner, was traveling east on Highway 10 near mile marker 41. He was blinded by a sun glare, and the Lincoln ended up going into the westbound lane of traffic, hitting a 2011 Toyota Highlander driven by Esterby.

    Road conditions were icy at the time. The Becker County Sheriff''s Office assisted at the scene of the accident in Detroit Township.

