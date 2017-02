Correction: The incorrect name was listed as one of the winners in the graphic accompanying the Poles n' Holes Fishing Derby story in the Wednesday, Feb. 15 issue of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Derby organizers say they mistakenly listed Jerry Tidemann as the 13th place winner, instead of the correct winner, Max Gunderson. A full list of derby winners can be found at www.icefishingdetroitlakes.com/derbyprizes.htm.