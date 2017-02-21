According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the workman was helping to unload the pipes from the trailer when a pipe came loose shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The workman was pronounced dead at the scene, the southbound U.S. 169 ramp to Londonderry Road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working in the area to replace the Nine Mile Creek Bridge between Bren Road and Seventh Street.

The State Patrol identified the victim as David Earl Hyde, 38, of Fulton, Mo. KARE-TV reported that Hyde was the semi’s driver and that the pipe rolled off the trailer after he unstrapped the load.

Ames Construction of Burnsville is the contractor on the U.S. 169 project.

The fatality is under investigation by state workplace safety officials.