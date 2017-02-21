Pickups falling through lake ice as officials put out warnings

As of Tuesday, a pickup truck had broken through ice near the shore of Lake Bemidji and was towed off the lake by early afternoon.

Beltrami County officials also responded on Monday night to a vehicle that had partially fallen through the ice on Red Lake.

“We’ve been experiencing record warmth across the state, as well as some pretty heavy rainfall (Monday), which is going to cause very inconsistent ice conditions,” said Beltrami County’s Emergency Management Director Chris Muller. “One area, you know, there may be a sufficient amount of ice. In others it may be breaking apart more rapidly, especially if the water was flowing across there.”

So far, Muller said, no one in Beltrami County has been hurt due to the unsafe ice conditions, but he encouraged people to use caution when traveling onto frozen lakes and rivers. Areas that see high vehicle traffic can be particularly dangerous, as the weight of the vehicles and the chemicals and dirt they track across the ice can cause it to deteriorate.

“Evaluate whether it’s worth the risk associated with it,” Muller said. “The other big piece of advice would be: Do not trust the ice. Always check with locals that have been out there.”

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch also warned of unsafe ice. In a news release, Burch said that several Cass County landings, including on Leech Lake, are reported to be in poor condition.

His office assisted with a full size pickup that dropped its front end into quickly eroding ice at the Walker City Park landing, a popular and heavily travelled landing on Leech Lake, the release said. There were no injuries associated with the event and the pickup was removed. The area has been barricaded and taped off.

Burch urges extreme caution while traversing on area lakes as there are reports of large ice cracks opening up, and people should monitor landings closely as conditions are quickly changing.

Despite the warm weather the International Eelpout Festival, set for this weekend on Leech Lake’s Walker Bay, located within Cass County, has not been canceled.

Burch’s office announced restrictions on vehicle traffic for the festival last week due to the unseasonably high temperatures, but Burch said no new restrictions have been put in place.

“The restrictions have not changed and hopefully the weather will cooperate and we’ll have a successful event,” Burch said.

However, because of the deteriorating ice conditions and warm forecast, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe decided this week to cancel the Annual Kids Perch Jerk set for Saturday, March 11, on Lake Winnibigoshish. They plan to hold a fishing tournament in June of this year and officials said next year’s Perch Jerk will be moved to earlier in February.

Lisa Dugan, boat and water safety outreach coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said anyone heading onto the ice should watch out for areas that are white with air pockets.

“It’s really, really fragile ice, so we might have a couple inches of that on top of a little bit more solid ice,” she said. “As you’re walking on it you’re going to sink right through it.”

Normally, those using snowmobiles should look for a minimum of 5 inches of ice and cars require between 8 and 12 inches; trucks require between 12 and 15. Dugan encouraged people to double those recommendations.