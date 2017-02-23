The school board is looking at a number of options: polling teachers about their take on the space issues, holding an open meeting to hear more community opinions, or holding more school tours but, for the time being, they've settled on having a work session to begin hashing out ideas amongst themselves (as well as any community members who would like to attend, as always).

Until the next steps are plotted out, the Detroit Lakes Tribune has taken on the task of touring each school to see first-hand what some of these space issues specifically revolve around, starting with the Detroit Lakes High School.

For the high school (as well as other district schools), Superintendent Doug Froke says some of the biggest space issues really revolve around the "common areas," like the lunchrooms, for example.

With roughly 500 students at the high school and a lunchroom that seats about 200, it takes three overlapping 35-minute periods to feed the high schoolers.

While there are students who are allowed to leave for lunch--and many do, particularly during the warmer months--the lunchroom is also utilized for other activities, like "intervention periods," when kids get help from their teachers during those mid-afternoon hours, so it can get a little crowded, particularly during the cold winter months when many students opt to stay on campus for lunch.

"In the winter, you can't find a place to sit in here," said Principal Darren Wolf.

And the issue isn't solved by just adding tables, which they tried to do but ran into fire code issues.

Moving into the special education rooms, the high school has had to convert two computer labs into special education classroom space, and is still finding it to be a little crowded.

"We've got a lot of stuff going on down here (in the special ed rooms), and we just don't have a lot of space," said Wolf.

With computer labs being converted (a third has been taken over by an english class), the one-to-one chromebooks have really come in handy, allowing the high school to keep up on all things techy.

However, they still don't make up for classroom space, and some teachers are still feeling the lack.

"Right now, I have four teachers on carts," said Wolf, referring to the mobile teachers who don't even have a room. He added that the lack of a classroom has a bit of a ripple effect, since teachers don't have the space to grade or make calls to parents like they would if they had their own room.

"We're running out of space for study halls (too)," said Wolf. "We have to have a study hall and computer lab in one room."

The lack of classroom space is really felt during laker time, when 60 kids have to spend that time in the media center, where employees are weeding out the unused books to make extra room.

For class size, the high school likes to keep laker time sessions a bit lower than normal, so teachers have a chance to talk with the students, but regular classes are sitting at about the 24-to 26-student range, though that number can vary depending on the class.

For example, all science classes (a necessity for graduation) are scheduled full-up all hours of the day--and one science teacher is holding classes in a room not designated for the subject.

As for the elective classes, those are particularly limited on space, since they take extra equipment, much of which has been donated from local businesses, but "we just don't have space for it," said Wolf.

The art room, which recently saw a kiln break, has gotten creative by making an office into a room for the new kiln.

"Our teachers have done a good job trying to manage to make it work," said Wolf, adding, "They (students) are still learning the stuff they need to learn."

However, they've had to "get creative" by doing things like turning a storage closet into a clay-wheel room, which decreases the number of students who can take the class.

In the shop room, the situation is very similar with little space for donated machinery and, with the right space, Wolf is certain the high school could "make better use" of the equipment.

This sentiment also carries over into the health room and gymnasium space.

"In most high schools, you'd have an area four times this size," said Wolf, referring to the sports medicine room, where, if they were to get a new facility, Wolf says they would be able to better utilize the space for nursing-type classes.

The other gymnasiums and weight room are much the same, with a lot of the equipment being stored in the hallways, where the "indoor track" or, better known as the hallway that wraps around the building, is.

Though the school did recently get a new wrestling facility adjacent to the high school, which does help with space there.

And they have seen a few other improvements over the years including a new buzz-in system at the front door to improve security as well as a new concessions area, which bodes well for sporting events, as the high school is a high-volume area when it comes to hosting visiting teams and other events.

"I don't want to sound like I'm complaining," said Wolf, stressing again that they are doing their best to make do with what they have. "Our teachers are doing a lot with hybrid learning."

"(The space issues are) more of a death by 1,000 cuts situation," he said.

And, while the high school is reporting space issues, so are the rest of the schools in the district, which only makes the task of finding a solution that much more difficult for the community.