Even the metro systems that have benefitted the most under the existing formula have joined in the effort to get the Legislature to revamp the system, said Liz Lynch, director of Lake Agassiz Regional Library. The seven-county Lake Agassiz system includes libraries in Detroit Lakes, Moorhead, Mahnomen and Hawley and LINK sites in Lake Park, Frazee, Cormorant and Ulen, among many others.

In addition to the formula adjustment, the 12 library systems are asking for a $3 million ongoing increase in funding "so that all systems would be held harmless," Lynch told the Becker County Board on Tuesday.

The state distributed $13.6 million among the 12 systems this fiscal year. It would distribute $16.6 million next fiscal year if the proposal is approved by lawmakers this legislative session.

Under the proposal, Lake Agassiz Regional Library would see its funding boosted substantially—from $469,000 this year to $673,000 next year.

The proposal would help the Detroit Lakes Public Library, which bucked the national trend last year by seeing an increase in the number of people using the library, Lynch said. "Four of seven counties, including Becker County, saw an increase in use—a 3 percent increase over the previous year," she said. Becker County sites also saw a 20 percent increase in the number of check-outs of electronic books and electronic audiobooks.

The Lake Agassiz Regional Library and other rural library systems took a huge funding hit with the housing market crash of 2008. Lake Agassiz took a $90,000 funding hit that year, Lynch said. Smaller annual reductions followed. "The first one was quite a shock," she said.

That occurred because 25 percent of funding under the existing formula is divided based on equalization, which is based on adjusted net tax capacity per capita. With metro housing values in free fall during the financial crisis of 2008, that meant more money was sucked into the metro area libraries, and away from outstate systems.

The rest of the existing funding formula is based 57.5 percent on population, 12.5 percent on geographic area and 5 percent on basic needs.

The proposed formula would lower the equalization factor to 15 percent and raise the factor for basic needs to 15 percent. The population and geographic area factors would remain unchanged.

The proposed legislation would also correct a flaw in the current budgeting system.

"We start budget planning in April, we're done in June, but we don't find out what we're getting from the state until August of that year," Lynch said. The new formula would plug in Jan. 1 tax capacity and population figures from state agencies, so accurate budgets could be set early that year.

Libraries are due for a funding influx, Lynch said, pointing out that total state funding for libraries has increased only once in the past 20 years, with no new dollars introduced into the funding formula since 2009. That means that, even if the $3 million increase is approved, it will still represent an annual growth rate of less than 2.5 percent from 2010 through next year.

The Becker County Board agreed to provide a letter of support for the proposed change to the funding formula.

The state library system is also seeking $4.25 million from the Arts and Cultural Heritage (Legacy) Fund, but none of that money can be spent on operating costs.

In the past, Legacy funds have helped pay for the popular statue of a child reading a book outside the Detroit Lakes Public Library, and they have paid for bus trips from the Detroit Lakes Library to museums in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

"In our area we have problems with poverty and transportation," Lynch said. "You should see the letters we get after these trips, so many people say 'I never would have had this opportunity without the Legacy funding.'"

Legacy funds also help the library system bring programs to schools and nursing centers and smaller communities.

"We want to bring the programs to the people," Lynch said, "because in our rural communities it is difficult for people to get to us."