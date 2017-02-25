Heck, Becker County Transit may even buy a trolley and hire a new driver to provide easy transportation around town during special events.

All these ideas are under consideration, to a greater or lesser degree, because the Minnesota Department of Transportation is willing to consider funding 100 percent of new transit services for the next two years.

The downside, of course, is that after that the county would have to pick up the tab for those services, said Becker County Commissioner Ben Grimsley, and for that reason, "I have no interest in it," he told other commissioners at a county board meeting Tuesday.

Other commissioners decided they would like to at least explore the possibilities, however.

Commissioner Barry Nelson said a lot of people are turned off at the thought of a "trolley" that could only be used in the summertime. "My vision would be something you could use year-round, to move people around on short trips," he said.

Commissioner John Okeson said he'd like to take a closer look at a regular bus run to Audubon and Lake Park.

Commissioner Don Skarie said Becker County is getting older, and good bus service is important to seniors. "The need will get greater with an aging population,' he said. "If it's available, people will use it."

Grimsley said the county will regret any higher transit costs in two years when state funding goes away. "For me, it's going to be about expanding the transit budget in two years when this runs out," he said.

Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to meet with Transit Director Ryan Damlo to discuss transit expansion ideas.

In other action, the board authorized an additional $25,000 in county funds to be spent defending a lawsuit by Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto. She sued three counties, one of them Becker, for following a new state law that lets counties save substantial dollars by using private accounting firms to perform their annual state audit. Otto argues that the law infringes on powers that belong to her office alone.

The county won at the district court level but Otto appealed and the county has so far spent $42,000 on its legal defense. "This does not include our time, our county attorney's time, our board time," Nelson said.

"We are currently in the appeals court and expect to go to the (Minnesota) Supreme Court, he added. Nelson recently testified before a legislative committee in St. Paul about the case. He spoke in support of a bill by Rep. Paul Marquart that would reimburse up to $150,000 in legal fees to Becker and Wright counties.

Commissioners also agreed to tap into generous federal matching funds to build up some capital reserves for the county-owned Sunnyside Care Center near Lake Park. The county will kick in about $1,400 a month for nine months and will end up with more than $42,000 for Sunnyside, which will save the money to replace worn-out equipment and improve the facility, said Janet Green, regional director at Ecumen, which manages Sunnyside for the county.

The program, called Equitable Cost-sharing for Publicly-owned Nursing facilities (ECPN), ended in 2015, but has been revived for nine months, April through December, of this year, said Danielle Olson, who manages Sunnyside for Ecumen.

The county could have contributed up to $7.71 per resident per day, or about $2,200 per month, which would have brought about $65,000 to Sunnyside. But commissioners approved a motion by Skarie to contribute at the $5 per day per resident level.

Sunnyside administrators were happy to get it.

"With Medicare and Medicaid (facing proposed changes in Congress) we don't know what's going to come down the next few years,"Green said. "It's kind of a scary time for nursing homes."

Sunnyside now has about $848,000 in budget reserves, or about 30 percent of its operating budget.

Profit margins are very tight in the nursing home business, about 2 percent for Sunnyside, said Olson. "We're not able to put a lot into reserves each year," she said. Sunnyside was able to provide pay hikes for employees last year, and it manages to pay its bills while providing good service to residents, Green said. "U.S. News and World Report listed it as one of the best nursing homes in the nation," she said. "Danielle does a great job," she added. "The people that live there deserve to have a decent place to live in pleasant surroundings."

Most of the 38 Sunnyside residents are from the Lake Park, Audubon, Cormorant area, as are a fair number of its 60 employees, Olson said.

"I do want to take advantage of funds that are available," said Nelson, pushing for the county to participate in the matching program. "You do want to take federal and state funds and put our own money aside." In the end, commissioners agreed with him and approved the program.

The board also agreed to sell about 7 acres from its wetlands bank to Otter Tail County for $160,000, which will be used on a construction project on Otter Tail County Road 9 on the west end of Pelican Lake.

The Legislature may soon provide $5 million in emergency funding to the Board of Water and Soil Resources to rebuild its depleted wetlands bank, and if that occurs, Otter Tail County will not be required to go through with the Becker County wetlands purchase, said Becker County Highway Engineer Jim Olson.

If the sale does go through, Nelson suggested earmarking the money for special needs, such as fairgrounds improvement.