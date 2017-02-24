This week, due to scheduling conflicts for some of the council members, that meeting has been postponed. In fact, the two items that were on the agenda for that meeting — action on a proposed facility plan for street and utility improvements on West Avenue and Willow Street, and a resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to seek special state legislation for a public vote on a local option sales tax proposal — have now been scheduled for separate meetings.

The facility plan for utility and street improvements on West Avenue, from Willow Street to Highway 10, and Willow Street from Washington Avenue to Jackson Avenue, will be discussed at a special meeting set for Thursday, March 2 at 4 p.m. in council chambers

According to City Administrator Kelcey Klemm, action on this proposal was the more pressing item, as the plan has to be approved by the council prior to seeking funding for the project from the state's Public Facilities Authority (PFA).

"The project could be eligible for a grant and/or a low interest loan from the PFA," Klemm said. "But the application deadline is March 3." After that special meeting, council members will also attend a joint city/county public informational meeting on proposed street and utility improvements, as well as multi-purpose trail development, along West Lake Drive from Legion Road to County-State Aid Highway 6. That meeting is set for 5 p.m. March 2, also in council chambers.

"It will be an open house, with a presentation by city and county staff beginning at 5:30 p.m.," Klemm said, adding that the purpose of the meeting was to review design plans for the project and gather feedback on it from the general public.

A second special council meeting has been set for Monday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. in council chambers. That meeting will begin with a public hearing on the proposed local option sales tax.

The council is seeking a half-cent sales tax that will generate up to $28 million in revenue for the city over a 25-year period, to be used for various public facility improvements.

According to Klemm, it's a two-step process: The council must obtain special legislation authorizing the tax from the State Legislature, and Detroit Lakes residents must vote to approve it via a special referendum ballot.

The council was set to approve a resolution at its regular meeting last Tuesday, authorizing the mayor and city administrator to seek special legislation for the sales tax.

However, after some vocal opposition from members of the public during the meeting, and a desire expressed by several council members to delay action until a public hearing on the proposal could be held, the resolution was tabled.

Klemm said that because a quorum of the council is expected to be in attendance at the March 6 special meeting, they could choose to take the resolution off the table and act on it that evening, or wait until the regular council meeting on March 14.