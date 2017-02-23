Winter load increases end in north-central frost zone

Road restriction maps showing the locations of weight-restricted routes and those state highways open to maximum 10-ton axle weights are listed at www.mndot.gov/loadlimits. Also available is a text list of the restricted segments and exceptions to the map.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal.

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period only on interstate through movements.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

For questions about over legal weight and size heavy haul trucking, call 651-296-6000 or email ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us. For questions about enforcement, call 651-405-6196 (select option 3, option 3).

MnDOT will report dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1‑800‑723‑6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651‑366‑5400 for the Minneapolis/St.Paul area.