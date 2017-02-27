In a gaffe on Sunday that stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd in Hollywood and a television audience worldwide, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope for the movie industry's top award.

The Wall Street Journal and celebrity website TMZ.com reported on Monday that one of the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants responsible for handing out the sealed envelopes on Sunday had posted a backstage photo of actress Emma Stone on Twitter minutes before the mix-up.

The photo, from the Twitter account of Brian Cullinan, was later deleted but was still viewable on Monday on a cached archive of the page.

PricewaterhouseCoopers U.S. chairman Tim Ryan told USA Today on Monday that Cullinan was the person who handed the envelope to Beatty.

Ryan said he had spoken to Cullinan about the episode at length. "He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake. And as a firm, given that he is a partner of our firm, it is also my mistake and our mistake and we all feel very bad."

Cullinan was positioned stage left during the evening. His colleague, Martha Ruiz, stood in the wings, stage right, Ryan said. Each had a pile of envelopes for presenters entering from their side of the stage and then a pile of "backup" envelopes for the presenters entering from the other side of the stage at the Dolby Theater.

Cullinan pulled the Best Actress envelope that was in the "backup" pile and handed it to Warren Beatty. "There's a stack for the backups and the ones that are not the backups and he took from the wrong stack," Ryan explained.

The mistake was not rectified until the "La La Land" cast and producers were on stage giving their acceptance speeches. It was left to the musical's producer, Jordan Horowitz, to put things right.

"Guys, guys, I’m sorry. No. There’s a mistake,” Horowitz said. “‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture. This is not a joke."

President Donald Trump, making his first remarks on an Oscar ceremony where he and his policies were a frequent target of jokes and serious speeches, told Breitbart News that the ceremony's political tone may have played a role in the major flub of the announcement of best picture.

"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end," Trump told Breitbart. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn't feel like a very glamorous evening. I've been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

It took PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has been overseeing Academy Awards balloting for 83 years, three hours to issue a statement confirming that Beatty and Dunaway "had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope."

An embarrassed Beatty carried the envelope in his hand to the glitzy Governor's Ball after the show, with the writing clearly saying "actress in a leading role." "La La Land" star Stone had been awarded that Oscar moments before.

Brand management experts said it could take years for PricewaterhouseCoopers to recover.

"This is not advanced math. PwC had to get the right name in the right envelope and get it to the right person," said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University, calling the blunder a "bit of a branding tragedy."

Double precautions

Under a tried and tested PwC procedure, just two accountants know the names of the 24 winners after their names are placed in two sets of sealed envelopes. The two accountants also memorize the winning names.

Tradition has it that the envelopes are taken separately in two briefcases to the Academy Awards venue. The two accountants -- in this case Cullinan and Ruiz -- are driven there separately in case an accident or traffic should befall them.

The pair then stand off stage at opposite sides and hand envelopes to the respective presenters as each category is announced.

Last week, Cullinan told the Huffington Post that the procedure for dealing with the hand-off of an incorrect envelope, other than signaling to a stage manager, was unclear.

"It's so unlikely," Cullinan told the Huffington Post.

Anthony Sabino, a law professor at St John's University in New York, said that although precious minutes passed, the error was corrected quickly.

"It's not as if we woke up this morning, or if it had been uncovered after the telecast was over. That would have really have been a black eye," Sabino said.

Sabino said that compared to accounting fraud at other companies in the past, "this incident diminished vastly to a vanishing point."

The "Moonlight" filmmakers were gracious about the error.

Director Barry Jenkins told reporters back stage that he was given no immediate explanation for the mix-up but that "it made a very special feeling even more special, but not in the way I expected."

"Please write this down: The folks from 'La La Land' were so gracious," Jenkins added.

"La La Land" began the evening with a leading 14 nominations and emerged with the most wins at six, including for its score and theme song "City of Stars." Director Damien Chazelle, 32, became the youngest person ever to win for best director.

"Manchester by the Sea" star Casey Affleck was named best actor, winning his first Oscar despite 2010 sexual harassment allegations that resurfaced during awards season. Affleck denied the allegations, which were settled out of court.

The best picture mistake during Hollywood's biggest night seemed to eclipse the prior three hours of a show peppered with jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump, capping an awards season marked by celebrities' fiery protests of his policies.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel fired off political zingers and even tweeted at the Republican president, getting no immediate response.

Several celebrities wore blue ribbons on Sunday in support of the American Civil Liberties Union advocacy group, which worked to get Trump's bid to ban travelers from seven majority Muslim nations blocked in U.S. courts.

But for the most part, the speeches were mild or made general pleas for tolerance rather than direct attacks on Trump.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi was an exception. His drama "The Salesman" was named best foreign-language film, but Farhadi boycotted the ceremony because of Trump's travel ban.

In a speech given on his behalf by Iranian-American space expert Anousheh Ansari, Farhadi said his absence was due to "an inhumane law that bans entry into the U.S. ... Dividing the world into the 'us' and 'our enemies' categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war."

"Moonlight" (WINNER) "Arrival" "Fences" "Hacksaw Ridge" "Hell or High Water" "Hidden Figures" "La La Land" "Lion" "Manchester by the Sea" Lead actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea" (WINNER) Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge" Ryan Gosling, "La La Land," Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic" Denzel Washington, "Fences"

"Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson (WINNER) "A Man Called Ove," Eva von Bahr and Love Larson "Star Trek Beyond," Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo Costume design: "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Colleen Atwood (WINNER) "Allied," Joanna Johnston "Florence Foster Jenkins," Consolata Boyle "Jackie," Madeline Fontaine "La La Land," Mary Zophres

Visual effects: "The Jungle Book," Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon (WINNER) "Deepwater Horizon," Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton "Doctor Strange," Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould "Kubo and the Two Strings," Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould