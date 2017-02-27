Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Watch live: April the giraffe captivating millions in anticipation of birth

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:36 a.m.

    HARPURSEVILLE, N.Y. - A live stream of a giraffe about to give birth is captivating people across the country.

    Tens of millions of people have logged on to watch a live stream of the pregnancy of April the giraffe and her mate at The Animal Adventure Park.

    In a Facebook post eary Monday morning, Feb. 27, the park said that events are moving along, but that there is no sign yet of active labor and "mom and baby are happy and healthy."

    When the calf is born, it's expected to weigh 150 pounds and be about 6 feet tall. You can watch the live stream below.

    Explore related topics:NewsLiveGiraffegiraffe camAnimalAnimals
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness