In signing the bill on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Dayton said that the Becker conversion will save jobs in the central Minnesota community.

"This is a really important day for Becker, Minn. ... and really for the entire state," Dayton said.

Xcel Minnesota President Chris Clark said that the natural gas conversion is connected to the addition of renewable fuel-generated electricity, reducing the company's fossil fuel use.

Clark said that about 310 people work at the current coal plants, while up to 160 will work once the plant is converted to gas in a year or two. Other jobs will be available in the renewable electricity operation, he added.