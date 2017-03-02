Airport Road likely to remain open until autumn

The road has to be closed, since an expanded runway and parallel taxiway will cross where the road now curves around between the airport and wetlands.

The airport plan is to widen and extend the runway, while also moving it 1,000 feet away from Highway 10 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway corridor.

Under the plan, the 4,500-foot runway will expand to 5,200 feet, and a parallel taxiway will run its entire length.

It will extend across the current site of Airport Road and will displace 16 acres of wetlands to the southeast.

Property will be acquired on both ends of the runway to meet safety requirements. The Steel-Wood Supply property has already been purchased on Highway 10, and on the other end of the runway, a brick apartment building on Highway 59, and a house on the other side of the highway, will be acquired. Both were formerly owned by Beatrice Tessman.

The city has given its blessing to the entire $18 million project, while the county has approved only the first $4.6 million phase, which will cover engineering and design costs for the entire project.

The project involves about a mile of pavement and a half-mile safety zone clearance on either end of the runway.

The longer runway is projected to more than double the number of aircraft using the airport, from fewer than 400 to more than 850 each year.

Federal funds are expected to pay 90 percent of the project cost, while state or local funds will cover the rest. The federal funds are all generated from airport user fees, not from general tax revenues.

"The intent of the airport project, now in design, is to go out to bid in May and June for construction," said Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm. Bid information will be used to complete the grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration. "Bids will not be awarded if the FAA grant doesn't come through," Klemm said.

The project will be done in phases, and the city-county airport has already received a $3.9 million FAA grant for the current design and property acquisition phase.

"Once we have a little more definitive grant application, we will go to the county (for its approval of the next phase)," Klemm said. "Ultimately, we hope to be turning dirt this fall on the taxiway extension."

Most people are aware of the runway extension, but the taxiway extension is a key safety improvement. "It will run the full length of the runway," Klemm said. Currently it only runs half the length of the runway, requiring planes to taxi partway down the runway itself.

The FAA wants the airport to go through the vacation process on Airport Road prior to the next big federal grant being approved.

"We will keep Airport Road open until fall if possible, because they are replacing the Soo Line bridge, so Highway 10 will be down to two lanes this summer (near the Highway 10-Highway 59 intersection)," Klemm said.

A lot of people use Airport Road, but it exists in kind of a legal grey area, he added.

"Airport Road really shouldn't exist," he said. "It sits on airport property, it's listed as an encumbrance, there is no right-of-way there, the FAA would never allow a right-of-way for it. It's on airport property that was acquired with federal funds for airport purposes," he said. Airport Road is in a safety impact zone, and the airport is vulnerable to multi-million dollar lawsuits under the current set-up, even with a long-standing FAA waiver.

A lot of work has been done to smooth the way for the closure of Airport Road, he said. That includes the Highway 59 roundabout, new frontage road systems on highways 10 and 59, and the underpass on Highway 59, which were all designed in part to smoothly move traffic after the closure of Airport Road, Klemm said.

And that's the route motorists will need to take, since nothing has happened with plans to build a connecting road on the west side of Long Lake between Highway 10 and County Road 6.

The project timeline, from 2017 to 2020, is also tied to the city's new wastewater treatment plant. The city continues to use the open land at the airport for wastewater irrigation and treatment, and will need to do so until 2019 or 2020.