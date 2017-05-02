'Radio saved my life'

"It's a perfectly useless thing," Keillor said, referring to the skill that he was forced to learn in order to get a passing grade in one of his high school courses — which he was failing at the time. "Now, at last, I've found a use for it... to prove that I'm from Minnesota."

He said learning the names of all those counties also gave him an appreciation for their diversity and "beauty of sound," as he called it, culled as they were from a mixture of English, French and Native American languages.

Keillor's self deprecating humor was on display throughout his 90-minute presentation at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, before a packed house of appreciative lakes area residents — all of whom had applied for the privilege of seeing the man in person (a drawing was held last month to determine who would get the highly-sought tickets for this free public event).

In talking about how he came to be the host of Minnesota Public Radio's "Prairie Home Companion" for more than 42 years, Keillor joked about how his upbringing amongst a strict, tradition-steeped, religious family had ill-prepared him for life outside of it — which was why radio was the perfect fit for him.

"No dancing, no drinking, no card playing, no movies... they lived a very separate life," he said. "Growing up in their midst — I learned no social skills whatsoever."

Radio, he added, was perfect because he quickly found that "it's easy to talk to people so long as they can't look at you."

But he also alluded to how he first became attracted to radio because of his infatuation with a fellow University of Minnesota student — who just happened to work at the campus radio station. Keillor recounted how that infatuation first came about, when he first met the young woman, reading the Star Tribune newspaper, and its account of a horrific bus accident that he had recently been involved in. When he mentioned that fact to her, the young woman's concern for his wellbeing led to her inviting him out for a cup of coffee... and a potential romance was born.

The evening was filled with snippets of Keillor's favorite songs and poems, many of them learned at the knee of his grandmother, who had a somewhat morbid fascination with songs about death and tragedy — some of which she would sing to him as lullabies at night.

His grandmother was also quite likely a "premature feminist," he joked, because of her particular love for a song about how a man who romanced women and married them, then murdered them for their money, had met a gruesome end at the hand of the woman who would have been his latest victim.

He talked about his early years as a budding poet and editor of the U of M's poetry magazine.

"I wrote incomprehensible poems," he said, "which really wasn't that hard to do... in the hope that I would seem mysterious, and the people who couldn't understand them would think I was brilliant."

He demonstrated how his poetry had evolved over the years by presenting some of his latest work, written just before he came to Detroit Lakes: A series of short limericks based on the 26 letters of the alphabet.

Some funny, some poignant, some thought-provoking, all of these short poems evoked smiles and laughter from his appreciative audience.

Keillor also admitted that he was somewhat ashamed of some of his early writings for The New Yorker, where he had been an occasional contributor as a columnist.

"I look back on it with some embarrassment," he said, because "I feel as if everything I wrote for The New Yorker was a long time spent trying to emulate other writers... trying to be something I was not."

"Radio saved my life," Keillor said, because it taught him to be himself. "I found my true voice... the voice I inherited from my grandmother, my parents, my aunts and uncles. The voice in which I could talk to people."

In the short question and answer session that followed his presentation, Keillor said that he was currently working on a memoir of his life.

"I look at these memoirs by people under 40... give me a break!" he said. "There's nothing there. They write about how 'my mother did not support me in my ambition to become who I am, and I lived with this emotionally distant father.' I didn't know there was any other kind.

"It's a great challenge to write about your own life and try to treat people kindly... and to write a cheerful memoir," he added. "I think the world needs a cheerful memoir, and nobody from Minnesota, who grew up in Minnesota, and has lived his life mostly in Minnesota, has any right to write a sad and troubled memoir."