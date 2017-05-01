The deck is already gone and the old beams were in the process of being removed on Friday.

This week, drivers will notice some additional lane closures on both Hwy. 10 and Hwy. 59 while crews construct additional temporary crossovers in the medians.

On Hwy. 59, the temporary lane closures will be set up roughly between Hwy. 34 to the north and the Holmes Street frontage road connection to the south. On Hwy. 10, the temporary lane closures will run from near the old Grover's site on the west to near Washington Avenue on the east. The work is expected to take about a week and a half.

Some additional delays are possible, particularly on westbound Hwy. 10 in downtown Detroit Lakes.

Preliminary work on the Hwy. 59/County Road 22 roundabout south of Detroit Lakes is tentatively set to start this week as well.

During stage one of the project, crews will construct a Highway 59 bypass on the west side of the intersection. Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal.

In later stages, County Road 22 will close for several weeks. Additional notice will be given prior to any closures. The project is scheduled to be complete by late July. The public is invited to an open house on Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lakeview Golf Club, 24962 County Road 22, Detroit Lakes.

Staff from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions about the project staging and timeline.

Additional information on both of these projects is available at www.mndot.gov/d4.