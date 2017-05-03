The Crookston Police Department said Tawnja Rene Wallace was found dead in her home in the 100 block of South Broadway at about 9 a.m.. She was 48.

The cause of Wallace’s death was not released.

Authorities are searching for Eddie Markeith Frazier, 49, who they say shared the home with Wallace.

Frazier is described as African-American, 6 feet 4 inches tall and 320 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They believe he is driving a silver, 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora four-door sedan with Minnesota license plate 341-VNZ.

The University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Wallace.

Frazier was last seen about 11 a.m. near Detroit Lakes, Minn., according to Crookston police. Authorities believe he may be heading to the Twin Cities, South Dakota or Arizona. He was not immediately classified as a suspect.

Crookston police are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Pine to Prairie Violent Crimes Enforcement Team on the investigation, the department said in a release.

Frazier has a lengthy arrest record dating back to 1987 that includes multiple convictions for theft and assault, primarily in Hennepin and Chisago Counties, according to Minnesota court records.

Wallace’s name is written in a mail slot for apartment No. 2 at 104½ Broadway in downtown Crookston. The space has several small apartments above a sporting goods store. A small wooden sign dangling from yarn on Wallace’s door reads “With God all things are possible.”

Luke Honea lives in a neighboring unit in the building. He said the two had moved into the building about a month ago and that he’d only spoken to Frazier.

“He seemed nice,” Honea said.

Honea said he’d heard arguing and a door slam Tuesday night. He didn’t recall hearing anything Wednesday morning, but said he noticed two police cars outside at about 9:30 a.m. A mobile lab from the Minnesota BCA arrived after noon, he said.

Investigators have been in and out of the building all day he said.

Officers and BCA agents were still on the scene at 6 p.m.