In the summer of 1985 Don Blanding was gliding across lake Minnetonka on water skis, a favored Blanding pastime, when he did "what could best be described as a faceplant off of water skis." Not thinking much of the incident, he hopped back up, ready to take on the boat's wake once more.

It wasn't until a few weeks later, when Blanding's eye began to hurt, that he and his wife, Carolyn Blanding, knew something was amiss.

Blanding went into the eye doctor and received his prognosis: herpes in his left eye.

"It looked like a bloodshot eye beyond what you can imagine," said Blanding, "and that went on for several months—and it didn't get any better."

His eye watered something terrible, and he became extremely sensitive to light, having to work in a dark office.

"Then when he'd come home from work, he'd eat dinner and lay on the couch, and that was it for the night. He couldn't do anything," said Carolyn.

What's worse, Blanding was losing his sight.

"Picture looking through wax paper. I couldn't see anymore. That's what it was like," he said.

For nine months the pain went on. Blanding shuffled from doctor to doctor, receiving the same diagnosis at each one, and he began to lose hope.

"They said if it doesn't get better, one of the cures is inoculation, meaning they take your eye out," Blanding remembered.

That's when fate stepped in.

At one of his many appointments, Blanding happened to strike up a conversation with a woman who appeared to be suffering with an eye problem of her own. They befriended one another over their similar woes and ended up exchanging contact information before parting ways.

Well, the woman ended up calling and, after nine months of misdiagnoses, this mysterious "angel" claimed to have the answer to Blanding's eye troubles.

The woman had been on a diagnosis adventure herself, ending up in Atlanta, Georgia, where her eye pain became unbearable. When she went in, the southern doctors were able to diagnose her fairly easily.

"She told me that instead of having the herpes, Don had something called Acanthamoeba Keratitis, meaning he had amoebas, those one-celled animals growing in his eye," said Carolyn.

Admittedly, Blanding was skeptical of the woman.

"At first, Don didn't want to believe anything this woman said, because it had been misdiagnosed for about nine months. Nobody in the Twin Cities area knew what it was. Nobody," Carolyn remembered.

No doctor Blanding had seen was aware of the amoeba because, in 1985, no one had been diagnosed with Acanthamoeba Keratitis in Minnesota. Doctors in the southern United States, however, were more familiar with the amoeba because the warmer climates in the southern states allow amoebas to grow more easily in lakes there, making cases like Blanding's a little more common—at least they had seen Acanthamoeba Keratitis. If Blanding had it, he would be the first case diagnosed in Minnesota.

With nothing to lose, he went back to the University of Minnesota and asked to be tested for the amoeba.

"Sure enough, he had it," said Carolyn.

"They called me on a Saturday," remembered Blanding, "The doctor said that's probably the good news—we got a diagnosis. The bad news is there's nothing in the United States that will take care of it."

For the cure, they had to order an over-the-counter drug sold in London, which had not yet been approved by the FDA in the United States. Potentially risky, but for Blanding, worth it.

"Within a couple of days, it was better," recalled Blanding.

But that wasn't the end of the line. The amoeba, being that it was in Blanding's eye for so long, had done irreparable damage to his cornea. Even though the pain, swelling, and redness was gone, he still couldn't see. He needed a new cornea in his left eye, so Blanding was placed on a donor list.

Not too long after being placed on the list, Blanding was called to come in on a Sunday for a transplant. The surgeons sliced out his then-useless cornea and replaced it with a cornea from a donor, a young, black woman who had passed away in a car accident in Baltimore.

"I remember at home getting up in the morning and looking, and I said, 'Holy Moly! I can see through this!' It's just amazing," said Blanding.

A young woman Blanding never met changed his life, gave him back the ability to see with her donation, making his story a happy one.

"I still see out of this eye because of a teenage girl 30 years ago," he said.