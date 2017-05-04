"We're still trying to assess the opportunities we have with that property and what it's going to take to use the property for some commercial use," said John Hamilton, co-owner of Hamilton Enterprises East, LLC, which bought the building for $60,000. "We're sort of open to suggestions and ideas ... we're looking forward to using input from the community. It's a community building, it's been in the community for years."

For example, one idea might be to use the building as a space for artisans, craftsman and artists to work and sell their wares, Hamilton said. The Pavilion was partially used that way at one time, he noted.

The Hartman building is located between Highway 10 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail corridor, and was constructed in 1907 as a grocery wholesale business. It has a basement, a first floor and a second floor, and has more than 18,000 square feet of space, Hamilton said.

"It was built like the Rock of Gibraltar," said former owner Paul Hartman. "The timber in the basement is 12-by-12 beams ... We used to put 100,000 to 150,000 pounds of metal over those beams (in one 30-foot by 50-foot area) and never had a problem. The wood trusses in there are just enormous—when they built that thing they really built it to last."

It's kind of sad, in a way, to see it sell, he added, since it was the last piece of property that was owned in Detroit Lakes by Paul and his brother Ed, after the family had owned property in town for over 100 years.

"It's kind of the end of an era," he said.

Realtor Jack Chivers is celebrating the sale, since the unique building was on the market for 11 years—the longest of any property he has sold in his 51-year career.

"We had a lot of people look at it, we just couldn't find anyone who had a need for it," Chivers said. "I must have shown it 50 times."

"It's not the type of property that every Tom, Dick and Harry is able to use," said Paul Hartman.

So they had to keep dropping the price over the years, and $60,000 "was finally the price that made it sell," Chivers said. "I called my client in western North Dakota and he bought it."

John and Marian Hamilton, owners of Hamilton Enterprises East, LLC, are no strangers to Detroit Lakes. They own the strip mall that houses Papa Murphy's and sold a self-service car wash and a smaller building on that same block to Holiday to be removed to make way for its new gas station and convenience store.

"He's a very successful dentist in Williston and an even more successful real estate investor—he's been very active in investing in Detroit Lakes," Chivers said. Hamilton has also been a volunteer for years in the top levels of the American Cancer Society, Chivers added. "He's quite an accomplished individual."

The Hartman building may have come at a relatively cheap price, but that doesn't mean the end result will be an inexpensive project, Hamilton said.

"We have to obviously assess what the electrical and city code requirements are," he said. Plumbing, windows and roof work may be needed, among other things.

"If you have to spend a lot of money to fix it, that kind of takes the (bargain) out of it," he said. "There are a bunch of things we'll have to work on to make it habitable, but that will be fun—we like projects ... I'm looking forward to working on the building and making it a useful property in Detroit Lakes."