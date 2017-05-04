County gives thumbs-up to final airport construction

The design phase was approved by a 3-2 vote in August.

Commissioners Barry Nelson and Larry Knutson voted against it then, but both supported it this time around.

The board voted to approve up to $1 million in county funding. The city will also pay up to $1 million of the $18 million total estimated project cost, while the state will pay a 5 percent match of the federal government's 90 percent grant for the total project cost. The money will be provided in phases.

Becker County Commissioner Ben Grimsley said he supports the project, but was not happy that no printed resolution or other paperwork had been prepared for commissioners prior to the meeting. He pushed to postpone the vote for two weeks. City and airport officials at the meeting were taken aback, saying the information had been provided to the county weeks ago.

But Commissioner Don Skarie spoke in favor of immediate action, noting that the project is facing several key deadlines for grants and permits in the coming few months, and officials need all the time they can get. The board agenda clearly stated that the issue would be addressed and possible action taken on Tuesday, he said.

Airport Commission Chairman Mark Hagen said timely action would be helpful, especially since 32 acres of wetland credits need to be purchased for the project to move forward. At about $22,000 per acre, that added about $700,000 to the cost of the project. Airport officials had hoped to modify large city wastewater ponds on the property as wetland mitigation, but state environmental agencies shot down the plan.

The county has 27 acres of wetland credits in its wetland "bank," and agreed to sell 22 acres at about $22,000 per acre (55 cents per square foot) for use in the airport project. The county had originally pledged 17 credits towards the project. It will reserve 5 acres for use on future highway projects if needed. The airport will have to buy the other 10 acres elsewhere.

The city will carry the cost of the project until it's completed, and then will bond for its share. The county will handle its share through its own bonding, if necessary.

Construction bid solicitation will likely go out next week, and groundbreaking for the project could occur this fall, Detroit Lakes Administrator Kelcey Klemm told commissioners.

The plan is to widen and extend the runway, while also moving it 1,000 feet away from Highway 10 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway corridor. The 4,500-foot runway will expand to 5,200 feet, and a parallel taxiway will follow its entire length.

It will extend across Airport Road, which will be closed, and it will displace wetland acreage to the southeast.

Property on both ends of the runway is being acquired to meet safety requirements.

The $4.6 million first phase covered the cost of engineering and design for the project, which involves about a mile of pavement and a half-mile safety zone clearance on either end of the runway. It also went towards property acquisition.

The longer runway is projected to more than double the number of aircraft using the airport, from fewer than 400 to more than 850 each year. The airport is responsible for about $2.4 million a year in economic activity.

The federal funds that will pay for the bulk of the project are generated from airport user fees, not from general tax revenues.

The project timeline is tied to the city's new wastewater treatment plant. Detroit Lakes continues to use the open land at the airport for wastewater irrigation and treatment, and will do so until 2019 or 2020.