It may seem a small thing, providing a brightly-colored carnation in a pretty vase to every new resident of a local nursing home... but for those who come to live at Essentia Health's Oak Crossing, Ecumen Detroit Lakes' Emmanuel Nursing Home, and Lake Park's Sunnyside Care Center — whether for a temporary or long term stay — that single act of kindness by Detroit Lakes' Central Floral means much more than words can express.

"When they come here, whether it's for a short-term stay in our transitional care unit, or as one of our new residents at Emmanuel, it's a huge change in their lives," says Ecumen Detroit Lakes' Sandy Lia, who was one of those that worked to implement the program at Emmanuel Nursing Home more than a decade ago. "To come into that room and see one of those beautiful, colorful flowers is there waiting for them... it really brightens up their day.

"We couldn't be more grateful to Central Market for what they're doing... it's just a simple act of kindness that's making a huge difference in someone's life," she added.

"I think it really adds a special touch to their arrival, whether it's for a short stay with us in TCU, or for our long term residents who have chosen to come live at Oak Crossing long term," says Stacie Urbanick, director of nursing at Oak Crossing, which is part of the Essentia Health St. Mary's complex in Detroit Lakes.

"It really creates that sense of hospitality that we strive for... and it really makes them feel welcome," she added. "It's such a huge life change they're going through, and those small touches really make the world of difference to them."

"It's always really hard when you have to change your loved one's life and have them come into a residential care setting," says Tammy Imsande, a nursing support specialist at Sunnyside Care Center. "Coming into their room and seeing a flower sitting there, with a card that says, 'Welcome new resident, complements of Central Floral,' alongside the gift bag that we always add, with a few little things that they might need, it just feels more welcoming."

Tracy Tungesvick, Central Market's floral director, says that it's a simple service they provide, free of charge, to the nursing homes in this area.

"We probably started doing it around the time we opened the floral department here," she said. "They (the nursing homes) just call us up and tell us the number of intakes they have, and we make up a little vase with a carnation in it (along with some greenery and baby's breath), and a bow on the side, and attach one of our special cards.

"We probably do about 50 of them," Tungesvick added. "It gets to be a lot of work, doing 10-15 of them a week sometimes, but we've had some really positive feedback from people who come in here just to say 'Thank you.'

"Some (of the nursing home residents) don't have family around here, so to have fresh flowers in their room waiting for them is a pretty nice thing."

"They never say no," says Lia. "It's not in their vocabulary. Even when we have a lot of admissions... they don't bat an eye. "And the people here just love them," she added. "They're so colorful and so pretty, and of course they smell nice... it's like a little bit of life that's been added to their rooms."

"When we have a new resident who comes into Oak Crossing to live, or and we have a new patient come to the transitional care unit, we will communicate that to our Family Council," says Urbanick. "Then a member of the Family Council will contact (Central Floral), they deliver the flowers to us and we place them in the residents' rooms."

When the flowers' freshness begins to fade, the vases are collected by Family Council volunteers and returned to Central Market, so they can be reused to brighten the day of the next new resident through Oak Crossing's doors, says Jennifer McLaughlin, a media relations specialist at Essentia Health.

"It's one of the many community projects that our Family Council works on," she added.

And thus the ripples from these little "pebbles in the pond" continue to spread.