"We're going to be doing quite a few things," says DAC Executive Director Chad Baethke, adding that they will have an entry in this year's Parade of the Northwest, which concludes the annual Detroit Lakes Water Carnival in July.

"We've been making their buttons for a lot of years, but I believe this will be our first time taking part in the parade," he added.

The DAC kicked off the milestone celebration this Tuesday, by planting trees in the field that adjoins their home office at the corner of Central Street and Laura Avenue, kitty-corner from the Detroit Lakes Middle School.

"We thought it would be a good celebration for spring," Baethke said — though in typical northwest Minnesota fashion, the event had to be postponed from Monday until Tuesday due to less-than-ideal planting conditions.

Fortunately, Tuesday's weather was much more pleasant, and the staff and clients at the DAC were able to enjoy a picnic lunch and other outdoor activities after the tree planting as well.

"We're roasting some hot dogs for a picnic, and we'll be having some yard games and spring arts and crafts this afternoon," Baethke said.

Though the DAC has been part of Detroit Lakes for a half century now, Baethke's part in it is relatively new.

"I started here about seven months ago," he said, after the retirement of longtime director David Peterson, who had been with the organization since 1979.

Baethke said that he's been trying to find new ways to get the DAC's clients more involved in the community, "whether it's through work, social activities or volunteer opportunities."

"We have about 65 clients right now, and we also have about 26 in our residential program that helps them maintain independent lives as much as possible — some of them come to the DAC during the day as well," he added.

"We want to thank all our business partners that have provided jobs for our clients in the community," Baethke said. "We also do a lot of work in-house too, for clients like BTD and SJE Rhombus... and we'd also like to thank all the staff and parents who have been involved with the DAC over the years. Their hard work really makes a difference in these guys' lives."