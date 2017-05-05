May 8 is Shriners Day at FM RedHawks field

In this exhibition game, the RedHawks will be playing the Saint Paul Saints. The game will begin at 6 p.m., and the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard will be presenting at the beginning of the game.

All Units in the El Zagal Shrine have been invited to participate in some way or to attend, along with family, friends and the general public.

Tickets are only $7 and can be purchased from any Shriner or at Coldwell Banker At The Lakes during normal business hours until game day.