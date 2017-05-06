Essentia Health encourages vaccination for measles

The Minnesota Department of Health states that a majority of these children were not vaccinated.

The best way to prevent measles is to be fully vaccinated. Minnesota Department of Health recommends vaccinations for children age 12 months and older who have not received the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. The first dose of the MMR vaccine is at 12-15 months old and the second dose is usually given between 4 and 6 years of age, but may be given as soon as one month after the first dose. Vaccinations are also recommended for adults who have not had measles or a measles vaccination should also receive the MMR vaccine.

Measles spreads through the air by coughs and sneezes and can live for up to two hours on surfaces or in an airspace where an infected person has coughed or sneezed.

Measles is a very serious illness, so please seek medical care right away if your child has these symptoms: A mild to moderate fever along with a cough, runny nose or watery/mattering eyes; tiny red spots with bluish-white centers inside the mouth on the cheek linings; or a high fever and a red, blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body

If you suspect someone in your family has been exposed to measles be sure to stay home and avoid having visitors until you have talked with your doctor or clinic. If you have not been vaccinated, getting an MMR shot within three days of being exposed may prevent you from getting measles.

If you are uncertain of your vaccination history, Essentia Health patients can check their MyHealth account by logging into EssentiaMyHealth.org or calling the clinic. The state has an information system called the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) that can provide immunization records as well.