"We've got about 30 volunteers here," said Jeff Staley, general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area.

About 80 kids were expected to pass through the doors during the two-hour event, each accompanied by one or two parents, so it added up to a pretty good sized crowd.

The first stop was a helmet adjustment, with kids receiving a new blue helmet if they needed one.

The helmets came from Mike Heikes of Fergus Falls, who figures he's provided 20,000 helmets to kids across Minnesota and North Dakota since 1990.

He suffered a brain injury in a serious car crash and now makes it his life's work to protect others.

"If it prevents one kid from having a brain injury and going through what I went through, it's worth it," he said.

Then it was on to the bicycle safety check-up.

"We make sure the brakes are working, tighten up the loose stuff, and let them know if something needs to be fixed, or if reflectors are needed," said volunteer Blakely Larson, who owns B's Bike and Ski in Detroit Lakes.

At the next station, they learned hand signals, and volunteers worked with the kids on starts and stops.

Station 3 taught them to scan for oncoming cars and other hazards, and to pull over to one side to let the hazard pass by safely.

Station 4, the rock dodge, showed them how to scan for problems on the roadway that could cause a wipeout. In this case, they had to negotiate their way through "rocks," which were actually tennis balls cut in half.

Station 5 was the Demon Driveway and Crazy Crossroads, with a bunch of left and right turns, and volunteers were on hand to show kids how to stop for a stop sign.

Last station was the "slow race," in which bicyclists competed to see who could pedal the slowest without losing their balance.

After the course, kids were able to try their hand at hula hoops, enjoy free bananas, and bask in the joy of their accomplishment — they were eligible to win one of eight bikes being given away.

About $2,000 was raised for the event, from more than 20 local sponsors.