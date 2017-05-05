The new registration system was a collaborative effort between LifeSource and the Department of Natural Resources and went live on March 1, 2017. The Minnesota Legislature passed the law during the 2016 session on a bipartisan vote, making Minnesota the first state in the country to offer its residents the opportunity to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor when purchasing their hunting and fishing licenses online.

“Minnesota has long been a leader when it comes to donation with 63% of adults registered as donors, which is far above the national average,” said LifeSource CEO Susan Gunderson. “Hunting and fishing is a legacy passed down through generations in Minnesota and we believe the spirit of donation is as well. Donation provides the opportunity to leave a lifesaving legacy and the chance to impact the lives of up to 75 people. This new system gives Minnesotans more opportunities to register as a donor and, ultimately, save more lives.”

More than 60,000 Minnesotans purchase their hunting and fishing licenses online annually and since the system went live on March first, 4,391 people have checked the box to register as a donor when doing so. Nearly all of the more than 2.5 million adults in Minnesota who are registered as a donor did so when purchasing or renewing their driver’s license, which typically happens once every four years. However, people must purchase their hunting and fishing licenses annually, providing more opportunities for people to register as a donor which will lead to more lives being saved through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.

“A community spirit of helping people in need is a common Minnesota value and this system is an extension of that,” said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr. “With more people purchasing their hunting and fishing licenses online every year, we are proud to do our part in getting more people registered as donors and with the fishing opener around the corner, I hope many more people will check the box when purchasing their fishing license.”

Even with the generosity of donor family members and the continued efforts of LifeSource and partner organizations, nearly 3,000 people in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest continue to wait for a lifesaving transplant. For more information about donation or to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit DonateLifeMN.org.