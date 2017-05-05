After allegedly murdering his girlfriend in a Crookston apartment, a man skipped town, making a pitstop at Central Minnesota Motors in Detroit Lakes around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Eddie Markieth Frazier, 49, who was being sought by police in connection with the death of Tawnja Rene Wallace, was a returning customer to the small, Detroit Lakes automotive shop. After having previous vehicle repair done at the shop, Frazier and his then-girlfriend Wallace returned on April 20 to have their vehicle’s thermostat fixed.

Jacob, a service manager at Central Minnesota Motors who did not want to give his last name, rented a vehicle to Frazier and Wallace while their repairs were being completed, but getting the loaner vehicle back from the couple proved to be quite the struggle.

He and other managers went back and forth with the couple, trying to get them to come back to the shop. At one point, the couple called Central Minnesota Motors to say the loaner vehicle was breaking down, but Fraizer still did not return the vehicle until May 3, the day he began running from police. Wallace had been found dead in her bathtub, her face submerged in water, bruises and contusions visible on her face and neck, and Fraizer was on the run with the rental car that he was about to return, mid-run.

Wednesday “he pulled up to his vehicle, which was locked. I had the keys in here,” remembered Jacob. “I didn’t go out there and look at our loaner vehicle or anything, and he asked me if I could help him put his stuff in his car.”

Frazier grabbed his possessions from the loaner, and Jacob popped the trunk of Fraizer’s vehicle, leaving the keys in it.

“He put his stuff in the car, and then he grabbed a great big, huge bottle of vodka and threw it on the passenger seat,” said Jacob, recalling a boozy stench emanating from Frazier.

The owner was in a meeting, so Jacob then told Fraizer to wait while they figured out his bill.

“He goes, ‘Alright. Well, I’ll be back in just a minute.’ And then he took off in his car,” said Jacob.

The guys at Central Minnesota Motors didn’t think much of it until another manager, Dale, returned and spotted damage on the rear, passenger side of the loaner vehicle Frazier had returned.

“At that point, we decided that we were going to call the cops,” said Dale.

They still had no idea about Frazier’s background or that he was being sought by law enforcement, so they made a few calls to Fraizer too.

“I talked to him and said, ‘Hey, can you just come back and make it right with us?’” recalled Dale. “He said, ‘Yeah.’ He said he was about an hour away, and he was going to turn around and make things right.”

So the managers began to plot.

“We were going to box him in, you know, with the vehicles to make sure that we got our payment and got this straightened out with the insurance company,” said Jacob.

But the Crookston Police disrupted their plan.

“During that time, I got a call from the Crookston Police Department,” said Jacob. “The officer immediately said, ‘Do not confront him. Don’t do anything.’ He said, ‘If he shows up there, he is very dangerous. Call 9-1-1 if he shows up.’”

At that point, the Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police Department hurried to the automotive shop, waiting for Fraizer to return.

“We were on pins and needles all day,” said Dale, adding that they sent all of their employees home, worried about what would happen when Frazier returned.

But he never did.

He was later apprehended a mile and a half west of the Mall of America after a six-hour manhunt spurred when Frazier fled on foot after shots were fired during an attempt to apprehend him in Bloomington.

Frazier was charged with murder and faces three counts: murder in the second degree, intentional; murder in the second degree, felony murder; and murder in the second degree, under order for protection.

Looking back, the Central Minnesota Motors managers say Frazier and Wallace did appear to fight a lot, but Frazier did not appear to be acting strangely the day he came to drop off the rental car, save for the large bottle of vodka he was toting around.

“I feel really bad for what happened,” said Dale. “I’m just glad that no one else got hurt. It’s just one of those situations where it could have gotten bad quick.”

The St. Paul Pioneer Press contributed to this report.