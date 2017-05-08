Becker County is building a new maximum-security jail on Highway 59 North, near Seaberg Power Sports, and has decided to pay for its new $18 million-plus project through two different bond issuances—one for $10 million now and one for the rest later.

It may seem like a complicated, risky way to do financing, since it will require two bond issuances, and the county may have to pay higher interest by waiting.

But there's a method to the madness, according to Ehlers, the county's bond advisor.

First, by sizing them at no more than $10 million each, both series of bonds will be eligible for "bank qualification," which brings lower interest rates.

Second, a split financing will better match the construction timeline, minimizing the period of "negative arbitrage," when bond rates exceed investment rates while county money is parked in a construction account.

And third, it gives the county time to "right-size" the second issue, since the exact amount of money isn't yet known—especially since the county is looking at renovating its current jail building so it can be used for other purposes, and using bonding money to pay for that.

"The main downside of (a split issuance) is the possibility that bond rates will increase so much that they eliminate the ... other advantages," Bruce Kimmel, senior municipal advisor for Ehlers, said in a memo to the county board.

But considering all factors, he added, "including the fact that bond rates have declined again recently and show little sign of sustained upward pressure in the near-term," Ehlers believes a split issuance is the way to go.

Ehlers suggests letting the first series of bonds out for bid, with board approval of the winning bond on June 6 and closing on June 28.

To remain BQ-compliant by issuing no more than $10 million in bonding per year, the county would then sell the second series as early as December, with closing in January, or whatever date in 2018 that works best for the county.

In financial markets, bonds issued by Minnesota counties to build a new jail are popular—especially when that county has an excellent credit rating and the bonds are also backed by a state government that also has an excellent credit rating. That's the case with Becker County and Minnesota, which both are rated AA-plus by Standard and Poors.

The county will issue 20 year bonds, with the ability to call them for refinancing after 10 years.

For an extra $500, the county will get better interest rates by adding a level of security for investors through a process called state credit enhancement, available to all Minnesota counties financing jails and some other facilities.

"Although Becker county's AA-plus credit rating matches the state rating, we believe from experience" that from a bond-marketing standpoint, it's well worth the modest cost and paperwork to include backing from the state, Kimmel said.

"We expect quite a few bids on this issuances, probably six to eight—with very strong credit for you and the state, we really want to see the market compete for your business," Ehler advisor Chris Mickelson said in a conference call to commissioners on Tuesday. "We expect possibly a $200,000 premium, so a $10 million bond issue would (cost) $9.8 million."

The Becker County Board authorized Ehlers to proceed with the bid process.