However, for some children, it isn't that easy.

Take a 7-year-old child that Detroit Lakes resident Amy Mondloch fostered, for example, who took over six months to snuggle into her temporary parent's arms.

"She was a child who--because of what she'd been through--took a lot for her to want to have close personal contact," Mondloch explained. "A lot of kids like to hug the people that care for them, and she just had a hard time with that level of trust, so the first time that she wanted me to give her a hug or tickle her was a huge thing. It's a normal thing in most kids' lives but, for her, to trust like that was amazing."

Back to the beginning

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), 14,680 Minnesota children experienced out-of-home placement in 2015, 12,167 of whom were placed in a family foster setting. In Becker County, 181 children experienced out-of-home placement in the same year. In 2016, an additional 88 children entered the foster care system--a rate of 10.7 per 1,000--in Becker County and 185 children entered the foster care system--a rate of 93.4 per 1,000--in White Earth.

But rewind to a time before foster parents even enter the picture, and you'll find that the reasons for those placement rates aren't as hard and fast as the numbers.

"I've seen addiction and drug use increase dramatically over the years and, a lot of times, a parent's addiction is paramount in their lives," said Becker County Human Services Social Worker Joni Wohlwend. "Apart from addiction, though, there are families who just don't have skills they need to be parents, which I think has always been true."

Of the children who entered into out-of-home placement in 2015, the Minnesota DHS stated that 26 percent of placements were due to allegations of neglect, 24 percent were due to concerns of child behaviors (including chemical use and delinquency), 24 percent were due to concerns of parental drug or alcohol abuse and the remaining percentage of placements were caused by allegations of physical and sexual abuse, concerns of parental inability to cope, abandonment or relinquishment by parents and parental incarceration or inadequate housing.

"It isn't because parents don't love their children," Wohlwend explained. "It's important to understand the fact that the birth parents did the best they could under the circumstances and to accept them for who and where they are."

In fact, those parents are often reunited with their children. Statewide, 68.4 percent of children who left their out-of-home placements in 2015 were reunited with their birth parents or legal guardians, according to the Minnesota DHS, while 37.3 percent were returned to their parents in Becker County in 2016, according to Becker County Human Services. The typical rate, they said, is closer to 60 percent.

"In 2016, we had three big sibling groups that went to permanency that year, so that skews and impacts the numbers," Wohlwend said. "Of the kids that weren't reunified with their custodial parent, six of them went permanently to their other parent. The child protection system works tirelessly to give the parent the child was removed from every opportunity possible to remedy their situation and get their children back, so their work is with that parent, the case plan is with that parent--even when there is a non-custodial parent that is providing for the child during this time that the agency has custody."

While the lower percentage of children returning home in Becker County could be due to parental inability to complete case plans or to, simply, a random disparity in statistics, Wohlwend said that other factors can also play into the eventual termination of parental rights.

"Parents have to complete whatever their case plan indicates--such as treatment for chemical dependency or resolving safety issues--in order to get their children back," she explained. "Children often don't end up returning home because there's been neglect, though, and it's really hard to have an impact on that. Things have to change in order for children to return to their parents. "

According to the Minnesota DHS, 27 percent of out-of-home placements in Becker County were due to alleged neglect, followed by 17 percent due to parental drug abuse.

'A constant need'

While their parents work to regain custody through chemical dependency treatment, therapy or other means, children are placed in a temporary out-of-home care setting.

Of the 181 children in out-of-home placement in Becker County in 2015, the Minnesota DHS reported that 83--the majority--were placed with a non-relative foster family, 39 were placed with a relative foster family, 37 were placed in a pre-adoptive home with a relative, 34 were placed in a pre-kinship home with a relative, 22 were placed in a non-secure juvenile correction facility, 18 were placed in a residential treatment center, and the remainder were placed in another type of setting.

In Becker County, there are 23 licensed non-relative foster care homes in the area, according to Wohlwend, and an additional 17 homes that are licensed to care for relatives only, meaning that they have chosen not to foster any other children when the relative placed with them is no longer in their care. However, Wohlwend said, the county still has a need for 10 or 15 additional foster homes to meet the rising number of children entering the foster care system.

"We're always looking for new homes," she said. "It's a constant need and, to be honest, it keeps going up."

Wohlwend also explained that certain groups of children are being particularly underserved.

"There aren't a lot of people signing up for any kind of foster care, honestly," she said. "But we really need homes for sibling groups, for children with special need homes, for teenagers--we have zero openings for teenagers right now--and for Native American children, preferably with Native American heritage."

Similarly, the Minnesota DHS said that, of the 489 Minnesota children who need adoptive homes immediately, 59 percent are children of color, 60 percent are siblings who need to be adopted together and 75 percent are between 6 and 18 years old.

The final home in high-demand, Wohlwend said, is foster-to-adopt, meaning that families are interested in adopting the child or children they are caring for if their parents or legal guardians are unable to regain custody. However, while many families express interest in foster care as a way to build their families, she explained that having a placement lead to adoption is not a guarantee and can actually take years.

"It's our obligation to children to place them in a home where they won't have to move again if they don't go home," she said. "That's one of our ongoing needs, but we don't want to sever parental rights until we have to or until it's very evident that this parent isn't going to turn things around."

Making up the difference

While children continue to be placed in the foster care system--for any reason--foster parents will need to be available to care for them, no matter how long- or short-term.

For Ashley Schoenberger, being a foster parent is something she always knew she would end up doing.

"My parents did foster care my whole life--as far as I can remember and before I was born--so I didn't know any different. Growing up, it was normal to me to have foster siblings," she said. "I saw the good and the bad and I always imagined I would do it--although my husband was a harder sell. We just knew that we needed to spread some love and be the light for these kids where there is none."

Schoenberger, her husband and their four children shared their home for the first time with a sibling pair, who stayed with the family for 11 months before returning to their mother's care.

"When those kids found out that they got to go home, it was one of those crazy, feeling-every-emotion-that exists moments--fear, excitement, sadness, happiness all at the same time," she said. "I was Mom to them for almost a year but, in a second, it was clear that she was always their mom. I was a very important placeholder, but she was always their mom."

Mondloch, on the other hand, has no children of her own. However, she agreed that the job of being a foster parent can be just as challenging as it is rewarding.

"You have to make sure you have a strong support network--which looks like a lot of different things--because you need to have people who can help you with babysitting and people you can count on to be there for you when you need that emotional support," she explained. "There are a lot of challenges to doing foster care because you really fall in love with the kids, and there are some children who are coming from really challenging situations. There's a lot of emotional stuff to deal with for you and for the child as well."

Foster parents, Wohlwend said, undergo pre-service trainings, background checks and home visits in order to be licensed. The Becker County Human Services website adds that applicant(s) and adult household members must be free of chemical use problems for at least the past two years, must have sufficient income to meet their own needs and should be one year from a major life change such as a marriage, divorce, birth of a first child or a significant loss.

"We ask foster parents to learn as much about fostering as they can and to provide respite care to children that we work with prior to placement so that they really get a feel for what it means to bring these children into their home," Wohlwend said. "Plus, every foster parent has to know that we are going to do everything that we can to help them succeed with a child but to understand that their job is to help these children returned home."

Schoenberger said that she kept in touch with her foster children's birth mother.

"I met their mom and I told her that I wanted her to know that we were her biggest cheerleaders," she said. "I told her that I loved her kids and would keep them safe so she could work on her. I think a misconception about foster is that people think these are broken and naughty children, but they're just children who need somebody to love them. It isn't that their parents don't love them, but they need someone who can support them until they can go home."

Schoenberger and Mondloch both said goodbye to their foster children over the past year, something that Mondloch feels is a crucial part of the experience.

"I think there are a lot of challenges to being a foster parent, but one of the most difficult things is that process of letting go," she said. "A lot of people tell me they don't think they could do foster care because they would love the kids too much, but I think that you have to love the kids--they deserve that. Part of loving the children is the grieving process when they go home, but going home to their biological parents is almost always the goal, and you have to accept the reality that you're going to grieve when they do."

In the end, being foster parents has been something that both women described as bittersweet--and totally worth it.

"People say that they could never do foster care because they'd get too attached, but that's exactly what they need," Schoenberger said, her voice catching. "These kids need somebody who's going to miss them and be heartbroken when they go home. Wouldn't you want somebody to miss you? Everybody deserves that. In all my life, I've never been more happy to have my heart broken."