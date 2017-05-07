An open house will be held on May 9 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the White Earth Tribal and Community College (2250 College Road) in Mahnomen, Minnesota.

Project staff will be on hand to answer questions regarding the 36-mile resurfacing project. It is scheduled be complete by September 1.

The project includes additional work in Mahnomen with the construction of a center turn lane, sidewalks, a bike trail and pedestrian accessibility improvements. This work will be completed during the month of June.

For more details visit the project website, www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy59-winger-callaway/.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.