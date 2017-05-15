For kids, the toys are meant to provide a bit of sensory input, which in turn helps them focus on reading or their teacher. They're currently all the rage with the elementary school set, but they're hardly new. Parents, educators and health professionals have been using them for years.

"I've had students using them my whole career, since I started teaching," says Ryan LaDage, principal of Ellen Hopkins Elementary School in Moorhead.

A new variant on the fidget toy, though, prompted action from LaDage. These new ones look a little like an electric shaver head and introduce a new wrinkle into the fidget toy equation: They spin. Three short, weighted arms spin effortlessly around a central wheel, and kids found out quickly that they could have fun with them, even do tricks with them.

Like anything else kids have fun with, they started to catch on. Within just a couple weeks, LaDage says, they became "hugely popular."

And then they became a problem. Rather than keeping kids focused, they were doing the exact opposite. Kids were throwing them like frisbees or accusing each other of stealing them, LaDage says. The disruptions got to the point where he issued a message to parents last week that all fidget toys should stay home unless they're part of a student's IEP (Individualized Education Program).

Many of the teachers and some of the parents I asked on Facebook about this phenomenon had similar reactions. One said two kids got into a fight over one. Another shared a blog post in which the writer—a teacher and mother—put it like this: "Eff. These. Spinners. Seriously."

A couple of parents did stick up for the spinners, as did the son of one friend. Mason Kline, 11, is a fifth-grader at Fargo's Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary School. He owns three fidget spinners, and his teacher maintains some strict rules about them.

"They have to be inconspicuous and can't be super noisy," said Kline, who usually keeps a spinner in a pocket or his desk. "Lots of kids use them."

Kline says using a fidget spinner helps him stay focused on the tasks at hand.

And that's where we should probably ease off on our spinner outrage. Yes, a spinning toy in the hands of kids might be a classroom nuisance, but they and other fidget toys seem to have a decent track record. For LaDage, other objects, like a squishy ball or a stretchy band that a student can bounce with their feet, could take the place of the spinners and not come with the disruptions the spinners cause.

Christina Smestad, a child therapist with The Village Family Service Center, says she keeps a bag of fidget toys in her office. Her colleagues use them, too, especially for kids who have anxiety, ADHD or sensory processing issues, and find them beneficial.

"(A fidget toy) helps them calm down and regulate their bodies," Smestad says. Keeping their hands busy can help keep them engaged in a tough conversation, she adds, and in school that means it might help kids learn better ... if used the right way.

If you think a fidget toy might benefit your kid, Smestad says to look for something like a stress ball or maybe even a piece of Velcro that they can touch for that sensory input. She also says to talk to educators to see if they have any ideas for helping maintain your kid's attention and if they think a fidget toy might help.

Just don't expect a warm reception for the spinning ones.