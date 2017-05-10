To learn more about them, as well as the history of the cemetery itself, the Becker County Historical Society & Museum is inviting area residents to take part in a Solstice Cemetery Walk at Oak Grove on Tuesday, June 20 (also known as the Summer Solstice) at 7 p.m.

"It will be just over an hour long," says BCHSM Executive Director Becky Mitchell.

After learning a little about the history of the cemetery itself, participants will stop at about a dozen gravesites inside Oak Grove, where some of the county's renowned historical figures (such as those mentioned above) were laid to rest.

At each stop, these figures will be "brought to life" by an actor or actress costumed to resemble what that person might have looked like when they were living here.

"If you're interested in portraying one of these historic figures, or in being involved with the Cemetery Walk, then please come to our informational meeting this Thursday at the museum," Mitchell added.

"It's a good opportunity for anyone who'd like to be involved in bringing our county's history to life," added the museum's program director, Emily Buermann.

The meeting is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in the museum's upper level. Because details such as who will portray the historic figures, how much cemetery history will be included, and what the cost will be, etc., are still in the planning stages, Thursday's informational meeting will provide an opportunity to be involved at the ground level.

Mitchell added that if this event is successful, similar walks could be planned at cemeteries in other communities around the county, such as Holy Rosary, Egelund, Lakeview, Eksjo, etc.

Thursday's informational meeting is one of several events planned at the museum this week, Mitchell said.

On Friday, May 12, the Becker County Historical Society will be hosting its inaugural "Night at the Museum, a special event for moms and sons, from 6 to 9 p.m. "It's geared toward boys ages 3-12 and that 'special lady' in their lives, be it their mom, grandma, aunt, sister or an adult friend," says Mitchell, adding that the boys should be accompanied by women who are at least age 18 or older. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Please call ahead to reserve a spot, as only 130 tickets are being sold for this unique event.

Then on Saturday, May 13, the museum will be hosting a special Family Day activity from 10 a.m. to noon. "We'll be making 'dragon eggs'," said Mitchell, adding that there will also be lots of information about which animals in Becker County lay eggs, and what they look like. "It's more than just birds that are laying eggs in this area," says Buermann, adding that some species of reptiles and fish do so as well. The museum will not be charging general admission during the event, but there will be a participation fee of $5 for members or $7 for nonmembers, which includes the cost of supplies for making an egg to take home with them. "Supplies will be limited, so we're encouraging people to sign up in advance," Mitchell said, adding that these large, bejeweled eggs "make great Mother's Day gifts." The Becker County Historical Society & Museum is located at 714 Summit Ave. in Detroit Lakes. Please call 218-847-2938 for more information about current museum exhibits and upcoming programs, or visit the museum's website at www.beckercountyhistory.org.