Governor Dayton proclaims May 13 as 'Clean, Drain, Dry Day'

With over 1.6 million anglers hitting the water, the fishing opener is the perfect opportunity to educate anglers on the importance of invasive species prevention, and Governeor Dayton has thus proclaimed May 13 to be, 'Clean, Drain, Dry Day.'

The Clean, Drain, Dry Day Initiative recognizes county partners, lake associations and the many advocates who have united under a common theme working to ensure clean water, open access and a vibrant outdoor economy. Minnesota communities rely on healthy natural resources and citizens engaged in the fight against invasive species.

Working with county agencies, lake associations and civic groups, Wildlife Forever coordinates community outreach and education by promoting conservation and stopping the spread of invasive species.

“Clean, Drain, Dry Day unites everyone--from boaters to anglers--with simple steps to fight the spread of invasive species. I’m happy Governor Dayton acknowledges the many partner accomplishments in keeping our lakes and streams healthy,” said Pat Conzemius, Conservation Director of Wildlife Forever. “We are thankful to everyone for working to keep invasive species out of their lakes.”

Minnesota is home to some of America’s finest fishing and boating waters, so all lake-goers are encouraged to do their part this fishing and boating season and clean, drain and dry all boats, trailers and gear.