Crime & accidents

At 10:53 a.m. a chainsaw was stolen from the 19000 block of County Road 131 in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:27 p.m. a caller reported someone burning garbage on the corner of County Road 15 and Highway 10.

At 12:02 p.m. an item was stolen from the locker room at the Detroit Lakes High School. A girl was later caught with the item and charged.

At 3:21 p.m. a residence's back door was kicked in on the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and numerous personal items were reported missing.

At 9:24 p.m. a checkbook was reported stolen from the 30000 block of Highway 21 in Callaway.

Wednesday, April 26

At 5:25 p.m. two cell phones were stolen from the 39000 block of 280th Avenue in Waubun.

Thursday, April 27

At 10:13 a.m. a theft was reported on the 26000 block of Crane Street in Ogema.

At 3:24 p.m. a big screen TV, snowmobile, hot tub, and other items were reported stolen from the 500 block of Balsam Avenue in Frazee.

At 4:04 p.m. various items were reportedly stolen from the hospital chapel at the Essentia St. Mary's Hospital.

At 5:04 p.m. a possible chimney fire was called in on the 30000 block of Highway 54 in Frazee but the owner was able to put it out.

Friday, April 28

At 9:13 a.m. a house was burglarized on the 1200 block of ½ Washington Avenue, where cash, a video game system, and a blanket were reportedly stolen.

At 9:54 a.m. a caller reported seeing juveniles spray a fire extinguisher into an ambulance, leaving behind a fine powdery residue on the interior of the vehicle.

At 5:32 p.m. the windows of a home were broken and the exterior was spray painted on the 26000 block of County Road 110 in Callaway.

At 5:40 p.m. a caller reported seeing black smoke coming from the north side of Buffalo Lake.

At 10:19 p.m. a phone was reported stolen from a locker at the Frazee High School.

Saturday, April 29

At 12:54 a.m. a dumpster was tipped over at Lion's Park in Frazee.

At 12:45 a.m. a pistol was reported stolen from a parked vehicle on the 5200 block of Washington Avenue.

At 12:25 p.m. the Carsonville Fire Department responded to a house full of smoke on the 23000 block of County Road 47 in Osage. The department was on scene for about 30 minutes.

At 1:27 p.m. the Audubon Fire Department responded to a grass fire near mile marker 35, on the north side of Highway 10. The department was on scene for about 40 minutes.

At 1:50 p.m. a boat motor was reported stolen on the 39000 block of 400th Avenue in Waubun.

At 6:44 p.m. the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a fire in a wooded area along the 33000 block of Highway 34. The department was on scene for about an hour.

At 7:58 p.m. the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a fire on the 17000 block of Otto Zeck Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 10:08 p.m. the Wolf Lake Fire Department responded to a call stating a tractor was on fire on the 14000 block of 520th Avenue in Menahga.

Sunday, April 30

At 12:07 p.m. a caller reported their neighbors had dug up the caller's shrubs and planted them in their lawn on the 34000 block of Strawberry Lane in Ogema.

At 12:21 p.m. a residence's front gate was reportedly damaged by a vehicle on the 33000 block of 370th Street in Ogema.

At 4:49 p.m. the Frazee Fire Department responded to a grass fire along the 30000 block of 137th Street in Frazee.

Monday, May 1

At 2:55 p.m. a caller reported lights and door knobs had been vandalized at the city park in Lake Park.

At 4:25 p.m. mailboxes were reportedly tampered with on the 3000 block of Third Street in Lake Park.

Tuesday, May 2

At 7:22 a.m. mailboxes were destroyed on the 21000 block of Highway 37 in Detroit Lakes.

At 8:30 a.m. windows were smashed on the north side of an unoccupied building located on the 1000 block of First Street in Lake Park.

At 1:21 p.m. a navigation device was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 19000 block of Frontage Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 8:40 p.m. a grass fire was reported on Bear Clan Drive in Ogema.

Wednesday, May 3

At 9:05 a.m. a vehicle was vandalized on the 47000 block of 280th Street in Ponsford. The car's tires had been slashed; the hubcaps had been stolen; and sand had been poured into the gas tank.

At 4:21 p.m. a phone was reported stolen from a residence on the 32000 block of 370th Street in Ogema.

At 4:42 p.m. a caller reported having $2 stolen on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

At 7:56 p.m. the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a stump on fire on the 13000 block of 270th Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

Thursday, May 4

At 10:04 a.m. a Menahga school bond referendum sign was taken from a yard of the 56000 block of Highway 40 in Menahga.

At 10:48 a.m. tools, including a socket set and saws, were taken from a garage on the 10000 block of 260th Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 1:46 p.m. someone was digging to put in a post and reported possibly hitting a gas line on the 700 block of Randolph Road. Minnesota Energy and the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to the scene.

At 5:17 p.m. a caller reported people dumping trash in a yard on the 19000 block of 220th Avenue.

Friday, May 5

At 1:21 p.m. two cans full of change and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a residence on the 10000 block of 260th Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 2:37 p.m. the DNR and Frazee Fire Department responded to a grass fire near the intersection of Highway 87 and 460th Avenue in Frazee.

At 4 p.m. the DNR and Frazee Fire Department responded to a grass fire on the 35000 block of County Road 150 in Frazee.

Saturday, May 6

At 8:51 a.m. a caller reported a theft from a motor vehicle parked on the 300 block of Elm Street in Detroit Lakes, where miscellaneous paperwork and cash were taken.

At 5:30 p.m. the Wolf Lake Fire Department responded to a ditch fire near the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 37 in Detroit Lakes.

At 5:55 p.m. a caller reported damage done to a garage, which appeared to be an attempted break in on the 36000 block of Height of Land Road in Rochert, but nothing was reported missing from the building.

At 9:07 p.m. a caller reported an attempted break in to a residence on the 31000 block of Highway 35 in Ponsford, but no entry was made to the building.

Sunday, May 7

At 2:42 p.m. a welder was reported stolen from a garage on the 30000 block of Pleasant View Road in Frazee.

At 3:05 p.m. the Ogema Fire Department and White Earth Fire Department responded to a grass fire on the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue in Ogema.

Monday, May 8

At 10:40 a.m. a wallet was stolen from a student's car while it was parked in the high school parking lot.

At 10:47 a.m. women's clothing was reported stolen from a residence on the 2000 block of Second Street in Lake Park.

At 1:33 p.m. a caller reported having vehicle tabs peeled off their license plate while the car was parked in Frazee's Event Center parking lot.

At 2:59 p.m. a caller reported four totes full of items and a fish house heater had been stolen from a storage unit on the 1300 block of Eighth Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 10:37 p.m. someone chucked glass bottles and cans at a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of Long Avenue in Detroit Lakes.