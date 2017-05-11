DL Chamber hosts evening of distinction, awards

The chamber welcomed three new board members: Jill Grant with Arvig, Paula Quam with The Detroit Lakes Newspapers, and Josh Mason with DL Public Utilities.

They also said goodbye to retiring board directors, Dave Baer, Jerome Tappe, and Kevin McCullough.

Several individuals and businesses were also awarded for service and distinction at the banquet.

Natalie Bly was given the Rising Star award for her work on the Parade of Lights, among other community events. Chamber President Carrie Johnston said Bly answered the call to work on the parade and was willing to get right to work.

"She brought in her enthusiasm and especially her organizational skills," said Johnston.

The Community Builder Award was given to Becker County Transit for recently extending services and working with the community to find ways to better serve citizens.

Lee Kensinger, owner of Dairy Queen, was given the Chairman's Award for being a dedicated member of the DL Chamber for over 25 years.

And Fair Hills Resort was given the Chairman's Award for Business.

"This business has been active in the DL Chamber Board of Directors and Tourism Committee for many years. For three generations they have been leaders and innovators in hospitality, golf, kids' games, and customer service. When you stay with them, you're a part of their family," said DL Chamber Chair Dale Wesley.

And to tie up the evening, Wesley, passed on the batton (and gavel) to Incoming Chair Marjorie Berg with West Kjos Funeral Home.